LAMAR 74, NEW ORLEANS 67

Buster 9-16 0-0 23, Kopp 2-8 3-4 9, Sullivan 8-10 6-8 22, Holmes 1-5 2-3 4, Atwood 3-5 2-4 8, Muoka 0-3 0-0 0, Jefferson 2-5 1-1 5, Cameron 0-2 0-0 0, Nickerson 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 26-55 15-21 74.

NEW ORLEANS (4-9)

B.Robinson 5-10 7-7 21, Green 6-12 3-4 16, Berzat 2-5 0-3 5, Freeman 3-8 3-4 9, Myers 4-6 1-3 9, Key 2-6 3-4 7, Carson 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-48 17-25 67.

Halftime_Lamar 38-31. 3-Point Goals_Lamar 7-18 (Buster 5-8, Kopp 2-7, Atwood 0-1, Holmes 0-1, Jefferson 0-1), New Orleans 6-16 (B.Robinson 4-8, Green 1-1, Berzat 1-3, Carson 0-1, Myers 0-1, Freeman 0-2). Rebounds_Lamar 27 (Sullivan 12), New Orleans 27 (B.Robinson 6). Assists_Lamar 11 (Buster, Kopp, Holmes, Atwood, Jefferson 2), New Orleans 11 (Berzat 5). Total Fouls_Lamar 23, New Orleans 20. A_518 (8,933).