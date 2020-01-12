FG FT Reb
AMERICAN U. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
S.Nelson 39 8-18 3-5 2-3 7 2 19
Harris 37 4-11 4-4 1-4 2 4 14
C.Nelson 33 6-12 2-4 0-3 2 4 19
Alexander 22 4-7 0-1 6-11 3 0 8
Boonyasith 19 0-7 0-0 1-1 1 5 0
Beckton 16 2-6 1-2 2-3 0 2 6
Gasperini 16 1-7 0-1 2-4 0 1 2
Lubarsky 9 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Bragg 7 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 3
Yiljep 2 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 2
Totals 200 27-72 10-17 15-31 15 20 73

Percentages: FG .375, FT .588.

3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (C.Nelson 5-10, Harris 2-8, Beckton 1-2, Bragg 1-2, Lubarsky 0-1, S.Nelson 0-2, Boonyasith 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (C.Nelson, Gasperini, S.Nelson).

Turnovers: 9 (S.Nelson 3, Beckton 2, Boonyasith 2, Harris, Lubarsky).

Steals: 11 (C.Nelson 3, S.Nelson 3, Harris 2, Alexander, Boonyasith, Lubarsky).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
LEHIGH Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Cohen 33 8-12 8-9 0-5 8 0 25
J.Wilson 31 1-3 4-6 1-5 3 0 6
Fenton 28 5-8 3-4 0-1 1 3 14
M.Wilson 27 6-11 1-1 1-4 1 3 15
Taylor 25 4-7 6-6 0-8 1 2 14
Lynch 22 2-5 0-0 2-4 0 3 4
Alamudun 15 1-3 0-0 0-3 1 3 2
Porter 11 1-2 0-0 0-2 0 1 2
Arion 7 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Betlow 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 28-52 22-26 4-32 16 16 82

Percentages: FG .538, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 4-10, .400 (M.Wilson 2-3, Fenton 1-2, Cohen 1-3, Alamudun 0-1, J.Wilson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (J.Wilson, Lynch).

Turnovers: 16 (Cohen 5, Lynch 3, Alamudun 2, Fenton 2, Taylor 2, Arion, Porter).

Steals: 4 (Cohen 2, J.Wilson, Taylor).

Technical Fouls: None.

American U. 32 41 73
Lehigh 37 45 82

A_743 (6,000).