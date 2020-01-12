https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/LIBERTY-54-JACKSONVILLE-37-14968303.php
LIBERTY 54, JACKSONVILLE 37
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|JACKSONVILLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barnes
|29
|0-7
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Bell
|29
|7-12
|2-3
|6-13
|0
|1
|16
|Santos
|26
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|5
|McCallum
|23
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Norman
|23
|0-5
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|0
|0
|Wood
|23
|4-9
|5-6
|3-3
|0
|3
|13
|Arnold
|19
|0-4
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|0
|Sides
|15
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|3
|Workman
|11
|0-3
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|0
|Flowers
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|14-51
|7-9
|10-31
|6
|11
|37
Percentages: FG .275, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 2-13, .154 (Santos 1-2, Sides 1-2, McCallum 0-1, Norman 0-2, Barnes 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 13 (Arnold 3, McCallum 3, Bell 2, Santos 2, Barnes, Sides, Workman).
Steals: 5 (Arnold 2, Santos, Sides, Workman).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LIBERTY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cuffee
|36
|3-8
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|10
|Homesley
|34
|4-13
|0-0
|1-7
|2
|0
|8
|Pacheco-Ortiz
|34
|4-10
|3-3
|2-4
|2
|0
|12
|McGhee
|30
|5-9
|0-2
|0-4
|1
|2
|14
|James
|25
|3-4
|0-0
|3-9
|0
|2
|6
|Rode
|18
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|2
|2
|Baxter-Bell
|13
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|1
|2
|Robinson
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|0
|Preston
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Price
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-50
|5-7
|8-30
|10
|12
|54
Percentages: FG .420, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (McGhee 4-8, Cuffee 2-5, Pacheco-Ortiz 1-3, Rode 0-1, Homesley 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Cuffee, Homesley).
Turnovers: 11 (Pacheco-Ortiz 4, Cuffee 2, Rode 2, Baxter-Bell, James, Robinson).
Steals: 9 (McGhee 3, Cuffee 2, Baxter-Bell, Homesley, Pacheco-Ortiz, Rode).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Jacksonville
|12
|25
|—
|37
|Liberty
|27
|27
|—
|54
A_4,299 (8,085).
