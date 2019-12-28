LIU 125, CENTENARY (NJ) 84
LaBelle 5-11 0-0 11, McMillan 3-7 2-3 8, Weiler 3-4 0-0 7, Veras 3-10 0-0 9, Roberts 6-12 2-6 17, White 3-6 0-0 6, Blackmond 4-9 0-0 9, Yilmaz 2-6 0-0 6, Falk 0-0 0-0 0, Lucibello 1-5 0-0 2, Vasquez 1-2 0-0 2, Young 1-6 2-3 5, Nicol 0-0 0-0 0, Osei 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 33-80 6-12 84.
Flowers 11-13 0-1 25, Agosto 4-6 2-3 10, Ballantyne 5-6 0-0 11, Batts 2-8 2-2 8, Cotton 7-12 0-0 17, Clark 4-7 7-8 15, Bradley 3-12 0-0 9, Jackson 2-6 0-0 6, Ndim 2-4 0-0 4, Nicholson 6-9 0-0 18, Bridgewater 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 47-86 11-14 125.
Halftime_LIU 60-33. 3-Point Goals_Centenary (NJ) 12-29 (Veras 3-5, Roberts 3-8, Yilmaz 2-4, Weiler 1-2, Blackmond 1-3, LaBelle 1-3, Young 1-3, Lucibello 0-1), LIU 20-53 (Nicholson 6-9, Flowers 3-5, Cotton 3-7, Bradley 3-12, Jackson 2-6, Batts 2-8, Ballantyne 1-2, Agosto 0-1, Clark 0-1, Bridgewater 0-2). Rebounds_Centenary (NJ) 37 (McMillan 9), LIU 47 (Ndim 8). Assists_Centenary (NJ) 15 (LaBelle 5), LIU 39 (Batts 8). Total Fouls_Centenary (NJ) 12, LIU 12. A_313 (2,500).