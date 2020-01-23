FG FT Reb
INDIANA ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Key 33 3-11 0-0 0-4 1 3 8
J.Barnes 31 7-10 3-4 0-1 2 2 18
Neese 29 2-9 0-1 0-0 2 1 5
T.Williams 26 3-5 0-0 3-5 1 2 6
Laravia 24 1-4 0-2 4-5 1 3 3
C.Williams 17 0-0 2-2 0-1 2 1 2
Kessinger 14 2-3 2-2 0-0 0 1 7
C.Barnes 12 3-4 0-0 2-3 0 0 6
Bacote 10 0-3 0-0 0-1 2 0 0
Washington 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 21-49 7-11 9-20 11 13 55

Percentages: FG .429, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Key 2-7, Kessinger 1-1, Laravia 1-1, J.Barnes 1-2, Neese 1-7, Bacote 0-1, C.Barnes 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 14 (J.Barnes 5, Laravia 3, Key 2, Neese 2, T.Williams 2).

Steals: 3 (C.Williams 2, C.Barnes).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
LOYOLA OF CHICAGO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hall 30 9-10 0-0 0-3 2 2 23
Krutwig 30 6-8 1-1 2-12 9 1 13
Uguak 30 3-3 2-2 1-5 1 1 8
Williamson 26 1-4 0-0 0-1 2 2 3
Clemons 25 2-3 1-2 0-1 0 3 7
Kennedy 23 4-7 1-2 1-2 2 0 9
Wojcik 14 1-3 0-1 0-0 1 2 2
Agunanne 10 5-6 0-0 2-3 0 1 10
Pipkins 10 0-2 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Skokna 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 31-46 5-8 6-28 18 12 75

Percentages: FG .674, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 8-12, .667 (Hall 5-5, Clemons 2-2, Williamson 1-3, Pipkins 0-1, Wojcik 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 15 (Krutwig 6, Uguak 4, Hall 2, Williamson 2, Clemons).

Steals: 8 (Hall 3, Williamson 3, Krutwig 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Indiana St. 23 32 55
Loyola of Chicago 40 35 75

A_2,661 (4,486).