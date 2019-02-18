https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/LPGA-Player-of-the-Year-Standings-13625067.php
LPGA Player of the Year Standings
|Through Feb. 17
1. Nelly Korda, 39
2. Celine Boutier, 30
2. Eun-Hee Ji, 30
4. Sarah Kemp, 13
4. Haru Nomura, 13
6. Su Oh, 12
6. Jin Young Ko, 12
6. Charlotte Thomas, 12
6. Mirim Lee, 12
10. Azahara Munoz, 11
11. Wei-Ling Hsu, 9
12. Shanshan Feng, 7
12. Angel Yin, 7
12. Moriya Jutanugarn, 7
15. Katherine Kirk, 6
15. Jodi Ewart Shadoff, 6
