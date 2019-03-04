https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/LPGA-Player-of-the-Year-Standings-13661186.php
LPGA Player of the Year Standings
|Through March 3
1. Nelly Korda, 44
2. Eun-Hee Ji, 40
3. Amy Yang, 30
3. Celine Boutier, 30
3. Sung Hyun Park, 30
6. Minjee Lee, 24
7. Jin Young Ko, 21
8. Azahara Munoz, 20
9. Sarah Kemp, 13
9. Haru Nomura, 13
11. Su Oh, 12
11. Charlotte Thomas, 12
11. Mirim Lee, 12
14. Brooke M. Henderson, 10
15. Wei-Ling Hsu, 9
15. Jodi Ewart Shadoff, 9
15. Carlota Ciganda, 9
