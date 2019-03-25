https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/LPGA-Player-of-the-Year-Standings-13714255.php
LPGA Player of the Year Standings
|Through March 24
1. Nelly Korda, 56
2. Jin Young Ko, 51
3. Eun-Hee Ji, 40
4. Amy Yang, 30
4. Sung Hyun Park, 30
4. Celine Boutier, 30
7. Minjee Lee, 24
8. Carlota Ciganda, 21
9. Azahara Munoz, 20
10. Charlotte Thomas, 17
11. Sarah Kemp, 13
11. Yu Liu, 13
11. Brooke M. Henderson, 13
11. Haru Nomura, 13
15. Su Oh, 12
15. Mirim Lee, 12
15. Jessica Korda, 12
15. Shanshan Feng, 12
