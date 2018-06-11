https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/LPGA-Vare-Trophy-Standings-12984721.php
LPGA Vare Trophy Standings
Published 1:17 pm, Monday, June 11, 2018
|Through June 10
1. Jessica Korda, 69.417
2. Ariya Jutanugarn, 69.558
3. Inbee Park, 69.813
4. In Gee Chun, 69.931
5. Jin Young Ko, 69.951
6. Minjee Lee, 69.957
7. Moriya Jutanugarn, 70.160
8. Shanshan Feng, 70.175
9. Brooke M. Henderson, 70.238
10. Charley Hull, 70.302
11. Amy Yang, 70.348
12. Brittany Lincicome, 70.395
13. Annie Park, 70.438
14. Lexi Thompson, 70.471
15. Michelle Wie, 70.524
