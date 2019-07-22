1. Jin Young Ko, 69.255

2. Hyo Joo Kim, 69.324

3. Sung Hyun Park, 69.378

4. Brooke M. Henderson, 69.603

5. Minjee Lee, 69.742

6. Amy Yang, 69.771

7. Jeongeun Lee6, 69.774

8. Nelly Korda, 69.804

9. Carlota Ciganda, 69.95

10. Mi Jung Hur, 69.974

11. Shanshan Feng, 69.981

12. Jessica Korda, 70.032

13. Lexi Thompson, 70.106

14. Sei Young Kim, 70.135

15. Inbee Park, 70.14