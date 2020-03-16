Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Leonard 51 32.2 476-1016 .469 107-292 311-350 .889 1370 26.9
George 42 29.1 291-674 .432 133-333 165-187 .882 880 21.0
Williams 60 29.3 367-883 .416 107-295 278-322 .863 1119 18.7
Harrell 63 27.8 471-812 .580 0-18 231-351 .658 1173 18.6
Shamet 47 27.5 146-351 .416 105-268 57-63 .905 454 9.7
Morris 12 28.3 44-114 .386 17-60 9-11 .818 114 9.5
Jackson 9 19.4 31-59 .525 14-31 9-10 .900 85 9.4
Zubac 64 18.1 202-336 .601 0-2 107-141 .759 511 8.0
Beverley 48 27.1 139-325 .428 75-198 27-41 .659 380 7.9
Green 55 20.5 125-302 .414 74-204 32-44 .727 356 6.5
Harkless 50 22.8 112-217 .516 27-73 24-42 .571 275 5.5
Patterson 51 11.9 76-188 .404 55-142 27-34 .794 234 4.6
Kabengele 12 5.3 14-32 .438 9-20 5-5 1.000 42 3.5
McGruder 50 15.0 61-156 .391 22-79 15-28 .536 159 3.2
Robinson 42 11.3 46-136 .338 19-67 11-19 .579 122 2.9
Coffey 13 7.5 13-33 .394 1-7 1-3 .333 28 2.2
Motley 13 3.2 11-15 .733 1-1 5-7 .714 28 2.2
Walton 23 9.7 17-36 .472 9-21 7-9 .778 50 2.2
Mann 35 7.7 22-54 .407 3-12 9-12 .750 56 1.6
TEAM 64 241.2 2664-5739 .464 778-2123 1330-1679 .792 7436 116.2
OPPONENTS 64 241.2 2520-5776 .436 768-2255 1211-1589 .762 7019 109.7

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Leonard 52 321 373 7.3 254 5.0 98 0 92 140 31
George 22 219 241 5.7 162 3.9 101 0 56 113 20
Williams 28 158 186 3.1 344 5.7 77 1 40 172 10
Harrell 163 282 445 7.1 107 1.7 146 0 39 108 72
Shamet 6 84 90 1.9 87 1.9 130 0 19 36 9
Morris 7 41 48 4.0 18 1.5 33 0 8 15 10
Jackson 4 22 26 2.9 29 3.2 19 0 2 17 4
Zubac 166 295 461 7.2 69 1.1 146 0 13 53 60
Beverley 56 203 259 5.4 179 3.7 150 1 53 64 25
Green 75 273 348 6.3 43 .8 146 0 25 45 20
Harkless 47 153 200 4.0 48 1.0 120 0 49 46 30
Patterson 30 91 121 2.4 31 .6 41 0 6 18 3
Kabengele 1 10 11 .9 2 .2 9 0 2 2 2
McGruder 26 102 128 2.6 30 .6 67 0 23 21 8
Robinson 5 55 60 1.4 46 1.1 55 0 13 26 8
Coffey 4 10 14 1.1 9 .7 12 0 1 3 1
Motley 3 7 10 .8 8 .6 6 0 3 5 0
Walton 2 13 15 .7 22 1.0 19 0 4 4 0
Mann 4 29 33 .9 38 1.1 36 0 8 14 5
TEAM 701 2368 3069 48.0 1526 23.8 1411 4 456 946 318
OPPONENTS 695 2216 2911 45.5 1508 23.6 1460 0 503 908 314