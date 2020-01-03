FG FT Reb
COLUMBIA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bibbs 42 2-9 5-6 2-9 0 2 9
Smith 42 5-20 7-9 1-4 1 1 20
Killingsworth 40 3-7 0-0 0-11 4 4 9
Nweke 36 4-7 9-10 4-6 1 3 17
Bolster 27 2-6 4-4 0-2 2 4 8
Shockley-Okeke 18 1-1 2-2 1-2 1 1 4
Shannon 11 1-2 2-2 0-3 0 2 5
Smoyer 9 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 225 18-53 29-33 8-37 9 17 72

Percentages: FG .340, FT .879.

3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Killingsworth 3-7, Smith 3-9, Shannon 1-2, Bolster 0-4, Bibbs 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Shockley-Okeke, Smoyer).

Turnovers: 13 (Bibbs 3, Bolster 2, Killingsworth 2, Shannon 2, Shockley-Okeke 2, Smith 2).

Steals: 5 (Smith 3, Bibbs 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
MAINE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Fleming 45 9-16 7-10 2-11 3 2 26
Larsson 41 1-11 0-0 1-5 1 0 3
El Darwich 37 10-20 3-5 1-2 2 3 24
Prijovic 31 1-3 1-2 1-6 3 1 4
Ingo 27 3-4 2-2 2-6 1 5 8
Yagodin 17 2-6 0-2 0-1 1 2 6
Wright-McLeish 10 0-1 0-0 0-1 1 3 0
Antoms 7 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 1 2
Iluyomade 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 2 0
Stumer 4 1-3 0-0 0-1 0 1 2
Okoh 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 3 0
Totals 225 28-67 13-21 7-34 13 23 75

Percentages: FG .418, FT .619.

3-Point Goals: 6-30, .200 (Yagodin 2-6, Prijovic 1-3, Fleming 1-4, El Darwich 1-7, Larsson 1-7, Ingo 0-1, Stumer 0-1, Wright-McLeish 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Antoms, El Darwich, Fleming, Ingo).

Turnovers: 11 (El Darwich 4, Prijovic 3, Yagodin 2, Ingo, Larsson).

Steals: 8 (El Darwich 3, Antoms, Iluyomade, Ingo, Larsson, Stumer).

Technical Fouls: None.

Columbia 30 35 7 72
Maine 26 39 10 75

A_682 (5,800).