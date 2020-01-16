FG FT Reb
INCARNATE WORD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Miszkiewicz 38 6-10 2-2 4-13 1 2 14
Larsson 32 4-9 0-1 1-4 0 3 8
Lutz 32 4-10 5-5 1-5 2 2 15
Ene 26 3-7 0-0 1-1 2 2 7
Murray 26 3-5 0-0 0-2 3 1 7
Swaby 21 2-5 0-0 3-3 0 2 5
Willis 18 0-9 0-0 0-1 1 1 0
Balentine 7 0-1 0-0 1-1 1 0 0
Totals 200 22-56 7-8 11-30 10 13 56

Percentages: FG .393, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Lutz 2-5, Murray 1-3, Swaby 1-3, Ene 1-4, Willis 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Miszkiewicz).

Turnovers: 11 (Lutz 4, Ene 2, Larsson 2, Balentine, Murray, Swaby).

Steals: 6 (Miszkiewicz 2, Balentine, Larsson, Lutz, Murray).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
MCNEESE ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Lawson 39 7-15 3-4 2-5 3 4 19
Kuxhausen 35 5-11 1-1 0-1 3 1 15
Hutchinson 33 3-4 2-2 0-0 6 2 9
Kennedy 32 6-10 0-0 5-16 2 3 12
Brown 23 1-4 2-2 2-7 1 1 4
Baker 15 1-3 0-0 0-2 2 1 3
Moore 10 2-4 0-0 2-2 0 2 4
Johnson 9 2-4 0-0 0-0 1 1 6
Harrell 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Washington 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 27-56 8-9 11-33 18 16 72

Percentages: FG .482, FT .889.

3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Kuxhausen 4-9, Johnson 2-4, Lawson 2-5, Hutchinson 1-2, Baker 1-3, Brown 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Kennedy 5, Brown, Lawson).

Turnovers: 11 (Kuxhausen 3, Lawson 3, Brown 2, Kennedy 2, Hutchinson).

Steals: 6 (Brown 2, Kennedy 2, Baker, Hutchinson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Incarnate Word 31 25 56
McNeese St. 33 39 72

A_2,356 (4,200).