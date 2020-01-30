MCNEESE ST. 80, NICHOLLS 74, OT
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NICHOLLS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|K.Johnson
|39
|2-7
|0-0
|1-6
|6
|2
|6
|Harvey
|34
|3-10
|3-4
|0-1
|1
|4
|9
|A.Jones
|33
|11-22
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|1
|25
|Hunter
|33
|1-9
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|3
|3
|McClanahan
|31
|5-13
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|5
|14
|Alatishe
|26
|5-9
|3-4
|3-9
|1
|4
|13
|McGhee
|15
|1-3
|0-0
|3-5
|1
|0
|2
|Lyons
|10
|1-3
|0-0
|3-4
|1
|0
|2
|Buford
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|B.Moore
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|225
|29-77
|6-8
|14-36
|12
|21
|74
Percentages: FG .377, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (McClanahan 4-10, A.Jones 3-6, K.Johnson 2-3, Hunter 1-7, Alatishe 0-1, McGhee 0-1, Harvey 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Alatishe, Lyons).
Turnovers: 11 (Harvey 2, Hunter 2, McClanahan 2, A.Jones, Alatishe, K.Johnson, Lyons, McGhee).
Steals: 11 (Harvey 4, Alatishe 2, K.Johnson 2, A.Jones, Hunter, McClanahan).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MCNEESE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lawson
|45
|6-17
|1-4
|0-11
|4
|3
|13
|Brown
|42
|7-13
|1-2
|5-9
|2
|3
|15
|Kennedy
|42
|7-14
|2-5
|11-20
|3
|2
|16
|Kuxhausen
|42
|6-9
|4-4
|0-1
|1
|1
|22
|T.Johnson
|27
|1-4
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|2
|3
|Baker
|15
|3-7
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|9
|Hutchinson
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|2
|T.Moore
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|225
|31-66
|8-15
|18-48
|16
|13
|80
Percentages: FG .470, FT .533.
3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Kuxhausen 6-9, Baker 3-7, T.Johnson 1-3, Brown 0-1, Hutchinson 0-1, Lawson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Kennedy 3, Lawson).
Turnovers: 18 (Lawson 6, Brown 4, T.Johnson 2, T.Moore 2, Baker, Hutchinson, Kennedy, Kuxhausen).
Steals: 5 (Lawson 2, Kennedy, Kuxhausen, T.Moore).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Nicholls
|35
|35
|4
|—
|74
|McNeese St.
|37
|33
|10
|—
|80
A_3,623 (4,200).