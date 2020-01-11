https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/MCNEESE-ST-85-NORTHWESTERN-ST-76-14968210.php
MCNEESE ST. 85, NORTHWESTERN ST. 76
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTHWESTERN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|C.Jones
|38
|0-1
|3-4
|0-3
|11
|1
|3
|Massner
|30
|5-8
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|4
|17
|Bile
|28
|5-12
|3-4
|4-13
|1
|4
|15
|Roberson
|27
|5-13
|4-5
|0-0
|0
|2
|17
|Gregg
|25
|4-8
|2-2
|2-5
|1
|2
|10
|Owens
|19
|3-8
|2-4
|2-5
|0
|1
|8
|Zelenbaba
|18
|3-7
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|4
|6
|Kueth
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Williams
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Guest
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-57
|16-21
|9-33
|17
|20
|76
Percentages: FG .439, FT .762.
3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Massner 5-8, Roberson 3-10, Bile 2-6, C.Jones 0-1, Zelenbaba 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Bile 2).
Turnovers: 14 (C.Jones 3, Zelenbaba 3, Bile 2, Gregg 2, Roberson 2, Massner, Owens).
Steals: 2 (C.Jones, Owens).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MCNEESE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lawson
|39
|7-19
|4-5
|2-6
|7
|0
|20
|Brown
|34
|6-14
|2-4
|6-15
|3
|3
|14
|Kuxhausen
|34
|6-12
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|19
|Hutchinson
|28
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|3
|0
|Kennedy
|25
|9-12
|3-5
|2-7
|0
|5
|21
|Johnson
|13
|1-2
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|2
|5
|Moore
|10
|1-4
|0-0
|3-4
|2
|1
|2
|Harrell
|8
|0-2
|1-2
|2-2
|0
|1
|1
|Baker
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|3
|Washington
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-68
|14-20
|15-39
|20
|18
|85
Percentages: FG .456, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Kuxhausen 5-11, Lawson 2-5, Baker 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Brown 0-1, Harrell 0-1, Hutchinson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Kennedy, Lawson).
Turnovers: 7 (Lawson 2, Harrell, Hutchinson, Kennedy, Kuxhausen, Washington).
Steals: 7 (Hutchinson 2, Lawson 2, Johnson, Kennedy, Kuxhausen).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Northwestern St.
|42
|34
|—
|76
|McNeese St.
|43
|42
|—
|85
A_3,016 (4,200).
