G Saf Pts Avg
Illinois St. 2 0 10 5.0
North Dakota St. 2 0 10 5.0
South Dakota St. 2 0 20 10.0
Indiana St. 3 0 72 24.0
Youngstown St. 3 0 82 27.3
South Dakota 3 0 82 27.3
Western Ill. 3 0 87 29.0
Missouri St. 3 1 90 30.0
UNI 2 0 64 32.0
Southern Ill. 3 0 134 44.7

___

Total Offense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
South Dakota St. 2 128 1,438 719.0
Southern Ill. 3 278 1,622 540.7
Illinois St. 2 132 950 475.0
Youngstown St. 3 191 1,329 443.0
North Dakota St. 2 109 878 439.0
Missouri St. 3 190 1,208 402.7
South Dakota 3 236 1,207 402.3
Indiana St. 3 213 1,169 389.7
Western Ill. 3 200 1,083 361.0
UNI 2 141 496 248.0

___

Rushing Offense
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
North Dakota St. 2 78 650 10 325.0
South Dakota St. 2 78 562 7 281.0
Indiana St. 3 170 839 14 279.7
Southern Ill. 3 156 745 6 248.3
Youngstown St. 3 119 713 4 237.7
Illinois St. 2 77 445 7 222.5
Missouri St. 3 109 584 8 194.7
South Dakota 3 95 278 3 92.7
Western Ill. 3 82 264 1 88.0
UNI 2 61 110 2 55.0

___

Rushing Defense
G Car Yds TD Yds Pg
Illinois St. 2 77 165 1 82.5
North Dakota St. 2 90 184 0 92.0
South Dakota St. 2 67 208 1 104.0
Indiana St. 3 94 326 3 108.7
Youngstown St. 3 106 420 4 140.0
UNI 2 80 282 4 141.0
South Dakota 3 124 487 1 162.3
Western Ill. 3 118 536 3 178.7
Southern Ill. 3 100 606 9 202.0
Missouri St. 3 136 653 3 217.7

___

Passing Offense
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Yds Pg
South Dakota St. 2 50 40 0 876 12 438.0
South Dakota 3 141 80 2 929 6 309.7
Southern Ill. 3 122 75 6 877 8 292.3
Western Ill. 3 118 72 5 819 7 273.0
Illinois St. 2 55 37 0 505 5 252.5
Missouri St. 3 81 42 4 624 5 208.0
Youngstown St. 3 72 42 1 616 7 205.3
UNI 2 80 37 2 386 3 193.0
North Dakota St. 2 31 16 0 228 1 114.0
Indiana St. 3 43 24 0 330 0 110.0

___

Turnover Margin
G FmG DInt Tot FmL InL Tot Mar/Gm Avg
South Dakota St. 2 2 4 6 0 0 0 6 3.00
Illinois St. 2 1 4 5 1 0 1 4 2.00
Indiana St. 3 3 1 4 1 0 1 3 1.00
South Dakota 3 3 3 6 1 2 3 3 1.00
North Dakota St. 2 2 1 3 2 0 2 1 .50
Missouri St. 3 6 4 10 5 4 9 1 .33
Youngstown St. 3 0 2 2 1 1 2 0 .00
Western Ill. 3 2 3 5 1 5 6 -1 -0.33
UNI 2 0 2 2 1 2 3 -1 -0.50
Southern Ill. 3 4 3 7 3 6 9 -2 -0.67

___

Team Passing Efficiency Defense
G Att Cp DInt Yds Tds Pts
Illinois St. 2 59 30 4 221 0 68.75
South Dakota St. 2 47 22 4 295 1 89.53
North Dakota St. 2 36 18 1 233 1 107.98
Western Ill. 3 87 51 3 448 4 110.15
South Dakota 3 90 54 3 623 5 129.81
Southern Ill. 3 108 64 3 844 7 140.74
Indiana St. 3 95 62 1 697 5 142.16
Missouri St. 3 102 68 4 774 8 148.45
Youngstown St. 3 96 63 2 774 7 153.25
UNI 2 71 52 2 611 4 158.48

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Illinois St. 2 2 83 41.50
Missouri St. 3 6 155 25.83
Western Ill. 3 8 200 25.00
Indiana St. 3 11 269 24.45
North Dakota St. 2 2 47 23.50
Southern Ill. 3 7 134 19.14
South Dakota St. 2 4 73 18.25
Youngstown St. 3 5 89 17.80
South Dakota 3 9 147 16.33
UNI 2 5 76 15.20

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Indiana St. 3 8 111 13.88
Western Ill. 3 6 76 12.67
South Dakota 3 1 12 12.00
North Dakota St. 2 3 27 9.00
Illinois St. 2 3 22 7.33
Missouri St. 3 9 64 7.11
South Dakota St. 2 4 27 6.75
Youngstown St. 3 7 43 6.14
Southern Ill. 3 0 0 .00
UNI 2 4 -1 -0.25

___

Net Punting
G Yds Punts Net
Missouri St. 3 -5 14 43.43
South Dakota St. 2 0 4 43.00
North Dakota St. 2 2 8 41.75
Youngstown St. 3 13 14 38.00
UNI 2 72 15 37.13
Western Ill. 3 100 19 34.68
Illinois St. 2 7 4 32.75
Southern Ill. 3 39 10 32.10
South Dakota 3 187 18 31.61
Indiana St. 3 89 18 31.33

___

Total Defense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Illinois St. 2 136 386 193.0
North Dakota St. 2 126 417 208.5
South Dakota St. 2 114 503 251.5
Western Ill. 3 205 984 328.0
Indiana St. 3 189 1,023 341.0
South Dakota 3 214 1,110 370.0
Youngstown St. 3 202 1,194 398.0
UNI 2 151 893 446.5
Missouri St. 3 238 1,427 475.7
Southern Ill. 3 208 1,450 483.3

___

Scoring Offense
G FG Pts Avg
South Dakota St. 2 1 135 67.5
Illinois St. 2 3 94 47.0
Southern Ill. 3 5 134 44.7
North Dakota St. 2 1 87 43.5
Indiana St. 3 2 111 37.0
Missouri St. 3 4 109 36.3
Youngstown St. 3 1 80 26.7
South Dakota 3 3 77 25.7
Western Ill. 3 2 68 22.7
UNI 2 0 37 18.5