https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/MVFC-Team-Leaders-13235637.php
MVFC Team Leaders
|G
|Saf
|Pts
|Avg
|Illinois St.
|2
|0
|10
|5.0
|North Dakota St.
|2
|0
|10
|5.0
|South Dakota St.
|2
|0
|20
|10.0
|Indiana St.
|3
|0
|72
|24.0
|Youngstown St.
|3
|0
|82
|27.3
|South Dakota
|3
|0
|82
|27.3
|Western Ill.
|3
|0
|87
|29.0
|Missouri St.
|3
|1
|90
|30.0
|UNI
|2
|0
|64
|32.0
|Southern Ill.
|3
|0
|134
|44.7
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|South Dakota St.
|2
|128
|1,438
|719.0
|Southern Ill.
|3
|278
|1,622
|540.7
|Illinois St.
|2
|132
|950
|475.0
|Youngstown St.
|3
|191
|1,329
|443.0
|North Dakota St.
|2
|109
|878
|439.0
|Missouri St.
|3
|190
|1,208
|402.7
|South Dakota
|3
|236
|1,207
|402.3
|Indiana St.
|3
|213
|1,169
|389.7
|Western Ill.
|3
|200
|1,083
|361.0
|UNI
|2
|141
|496
|248.0
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|North Dakota St.
|2
|78
|650
|10
|325.0
|South Dakota St.
|2
|78
|562
|7
|281.0
|Indiana St.
|3
|170
|839
|14
|279.7
|Southern Ill.
|3
|156
|745
|6
|248.3
|Youngstown St.
|3
|119
|713
|4
|237.7
|Illinois St.
|2
|77
|445
|7
|222.5
|Missouri St.
|3
|109
|584
|8
|194.7
|South Dakota
|3
|95
|278
|3
|92.7
|Western Ill.
|3
|82
|264
|1
|88.0
|UNI
|2
|61
|110
|2
|55.0
___
|G
|Car
|Yds
|TD
|Yds Pg
|Illinois St.
|2
|77
|165
|1
|82.5
|North Dakota St.
|2
|90
|184
|0
|92.0
|South Dakota St.
|2
|67
|208
|1
|104.0
|Indiana St.
|3
|94
|326
|3
|108.7
|Youngstown St.
|3
|106
|420
|4
|140.0
|UNI
|2
|80
|282
|4
|141.0
|South Dakota
|3
|124
|487
|1
|162.3
|Western Ill.
|3
|118
|536
|3
|178.7
|Southern Ill.
|3
|100
|606
|9
|202.0
|Missouri St.
|3
|136
|653
|3
|217.7
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|South Dakota St.
|2
|50
|40
|0
|876
|12
|438.0
|South Dakota
|3
|141
|80
|2
|929
|6
|309.7
|Southern Ill.
|3
|122
|75
|6
|877
|8
|292.3
|Western Ill.
|3
|118
|72
|5
|819
|7
|273.0
|Illinois St.
|2
|55
|37
|0
|505
|5
|252.5
|Missouri St.
|3
|81
|42
|4
|624
|5
|208.0
|Youngstown St.
|3
|72
|42
|1
|616
|7
|205.3
|UNI
|2
|80
|37
|2
|386
|3
|193.0
|North Dakota St.
|2
|31
|16
|0
|228
|1
|114.0
|Indiana St.
|3
|43
|24
|0
|330
|0
|110.0
___
|G
|FmG
|DInt
|Tot
|FmL
|InL
|Tot
|Mar/Gm
|Avg
|South Dakota St.
|2
|2
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.00
|Illinois St.
|2
|1
|4
|5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2.00
|Indiana St.
|3
|3
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1.00
|South Dakota
|3
|3
|3
|6
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1.00
|North Dakota St.
|2
|2
|1
|3
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.50
|Missouri St.
|3
|6
|4
|10
|5
|4
|9
|1
|.33
|Youngstown St.
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.00
|Western Ill.
|3
|2
|3
|5
|1
|5
|6
|-1
|-0.33
|UNI
|2
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|-0.50
|Southern Ill.
|3
|4
|3
|7
|3
|6
|9
|-2
|-0.67
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|DInt
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Illinois St.
|2
|59
|30
|4
|221
|0
|68.75
|South Dakota St.
|2
|47
|22
|4
|295
|1
|89.53
|North Dakota St.
|2
|36
|18
|1
|233
|1
|107.98
|Western Ill.
|3
|87
|51
|3
|448
|4
|110.15
|South Dakota
|3
|90
|54
|3
|623
|5
|129.81
|Southern Ill.
|3
|108
|64
|3
|844
|7
|140.74
|Indiana St.
|3
|95
|62
|1
|697
|5
|142.16
|Missouri St.
|3
|102
|68
|4
|774
|8
|148.45
|Youngstown St.
|3
|96
|63
|2
|774
|7
|153.25
|UNI
|2
|71
|52
|2
|611
|4
|158.48
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Illinois St.
|2
|2
|83
|41.50
|Missouri St.
|3
|6
|155
|25.83
|Western Ill.
|3
|8
|200
|25.00
|Indiana St.
|3
|11
|269
|24.45
|North Dakota St.
|2
|2
|47
|23.50
|Southern Ill.
|3
|7
|134
|19.14
|South Dakota St.
|2
|4
|73
|18.25
|Youngstown St.
|3
|5
|89
|17.80
|South Dakota
|3
|9
|147
|16.33
|UNI
|2
|5
|76
|15.20
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Indiana St.
|3
|8
|111
|13.88
|Western Ill.
|3
|6
|76
|12.67
|South Dakota
|3
|1
|12
|12.00
|North Dakota St.
|2
|3
|27
|9.00
|Illinois St.
|2
|3
|22
|7.33
|Missouri St.
|3
|9
|64
|7.11
|South Dakota St.
|2
|4
|27
|6.75
|Youngstown St.
|3
|7
|43
|6.14
|Southern Ill.
|3
|0
|0
|.00
|UNI
|2
|4
|-1
|-0.25
___
|G
|Yds
|Punts
|Net
|Missouri St.
|3
|-5
|14
|43.43
|South Dakota St.
|2
|0
|4
|43.00
|North Dakota St.
|2
|2
|8
|41.75
|Youngstown St.
|3
|13
|14
|38.00
|UNI
|2
|72
|15
|37.13
|Western Ill.
|3
|100
|19
|34.68
|Illinois St.
|2
|7
|4
|32.75
|Southern Ill.
|3
|39
|10
|32.10
|South Dakota
|3
|187
|18
|31.61
|Indiana St.
|3
|89
|18
|31.33
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Illinois St.
|2
|136
|386
|193.0
|North Dakota St.
|2
|126
|417
|208.5
|South Dakota St.
|2
|114
|503
|251.5
|Western Ill.
|3
|205
|984
|328.0
|Indiana St.
|3
|189
|1,023
|341.0
|South Dakota
|3
|214
|1,110
|370.0
|Youngstown St.
|3
|202
|1,194
|398.0
|UNI
|2
|151
|893
|446.5
|Missouri St.
|3
|238
|1,427
|475.7
|Southern Ill.
|3
|208
|1,450
|483.3
___
|G
|FG
|Pts
|Avg
|South Dakota St.
|2
|1
|135
|67.5
|Illinois St.
|2
|3
|94
|47.0
|Southern Ill.
|3
|5
|134
|44.7
|North Dakota St.
|2
|1
|87
|43.5
|Indiana St.
|3
|2
|111
|37.0
|Missouri St.
|3
|4
|109
|36.3
|Youngstown St.
|3
|1
|80
|26.7
|South Dakota
|3
|3
|77
|25.7
|Western Ill.
|3
|2
|68
|22.7
|UNI
|2
|0
|37
|18.5
View Comments