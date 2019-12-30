https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Memphis-Grizzlies-Stax-14939018.php
Memphis Grizzlies Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Ja.Jackson
|33
|27.8
|210-446
|.471
|84-212
|77-102
|.755
|581
|17.6
|Morant
|28
|29.3
|181-388
|.466
|25-63
|101-128
|.789
|488
|17.4
|Valanciunas
|31
|25.0
|190-320
|.594
|18-41
|49-66
|.742
|447
|14.4
|Brooks
|34
|27.7
|172-425
|.405
|60-164
|79-95
|.832
|483
|14.2
|Clarke
|28
|21.5
|156-241
|.647
|16-35
|36-47
|.766
|364
|13.0
|Crowder
|32
|30.8
|108-297
|.364
|59-202
|48-64
|.750
|323
|10.1
|Allen
|19
|18.3
|57-131
|.435
|28-71
|20-23
|.870
|162
|8.5
|Melton
|23
|16.6
|59-131
|.450
|13-36
|35-41
|.854
|166
|7.2
|Jones
|34
|19.8
|89-205
|.434
|18-56
|21-28
|.750
|217
|6.4
|Hill
|32
|19.7
|70-171
|.409
|40-102
|17-24
|.708
|197
|6.2
|Anderson
|28
|18.3
|62-133
|.466
|5-24
|23-37
|.622
|152
|5.4
|Guduric
|26
|14.7
|47-126
|.373
|18-64
|15-17
|.882
|127
|4.9
|Caboclo
|21
|9.0
|28-68
|.412
|4-25
|2-3
|.667
|62
|3.0
|Watanabe
|4
|4.5
|3-6
|.500
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|7
|1.8
|Iguodala
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Jo.Jackson
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Konchar
|2
|4.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|34
|240.7
|1432-3088
|.464
|389-1097
|523-675
|.775
|3776
|111.1
|OPPONENTS
|34
|240.7
|1418-3048
|.465
|427-1149
|689-876
|.787
|3952
|116.2
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Ja.Jackson
|33
|123
|156
|4.7
|50
|1.5
|133
|0
|21
|58
|44
|Morant
|18
|72
|90
|3.2
|181
|6.5
|48
|0
|29
|86
|9
|Valanciunas
|82
|219
|301
|9.7
|59
|1.9
|80
|0
|9
|65
|27
|Brooks
|34
|82
|116
|3.4
|68
|2.0
|129
|0
|36
|57
|12
|Clarke
|39
|115
|154
|5.5
|40
|1.4
|45
|0
|12
|29
|25
|Crowder
|28
|169
|197
|6.2
|91
|2.8
|64
|1
|28
|43
|11
|Allen
|3
|45
|48
|2.5
|29
|1.5
|27
|0
|5
|19
|1
|Melton
|19
|67
|86
|3.7
|70
|3.0
|47
|0
|31
|35
|5
|Jones
|5
|51
|56
|1.6
|164
|4.8
|26
|0
|32
|35
|4
|Hill
|20
|85
|105
|3.3
|59
|1.8
|51
|0
|27
|29
|5
|Anderson
|31
|91
|122
|4.4
|67
|2.4
|43
|0
|18
|26
|14
|Guduric
|12
|41
|53
|2.0
|36
|1.4
|25
|0
|9
|28
|6
|Caboclo
|17
|27
|44
|2.1
|10
|.5
|23
|0
|10
|7
|12
|Watanabe
|1
|4
|5
|1.2
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Iguodala
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Jackson
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Konchar
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|342
|1192
|1534
|45.1
|924
|27.2
|742
|1
|267
|539
|176
|OPPONENTS
|332
|1200
|1532
|45.1
|861
|25.3
|664
|0
|271
|500
|193
View Comments