AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Ja.Jackson 50 28.0 314-664 .473 129-320 112-150 .747 869 17.4
Morant 46 29.7 303-611 .496 36-94 157-201 .781 799 17.4
Brooks 52 28.4 300-713 .421 108-274 120-143 .839 828 15.9
Valanciunas 49 25.9 311-526 .591 27-71 89-120 .742 738 15.1
Clarke 45 21.8 227-366 .620 20-49 70-85 .824 544 12.1
Crowder 45 29.4 147-399 .368 78-266 75-95 .789 447 9.9
Melton 39 18.2 111-250 .444 20-68 65-77 .844 307 7.9
Allen 30 16.6 79-176 .449 33-91 30-35 .857 221 7.4
Jo.Jackson 5 17.8 12-34 .353 3-16 8-10 .800 35 7.0
Jones 52 18.9 149-320 .466 33-86 26-34 .765 357 6.9
Hill 48 18.8 96-233 .412 56-147 26-38 .684 274 5.7
Anderson 46 17.6 96-200 .480 8-40 33-52 .635 233 5.1
Guduric 33 13.2 53-138 .384 21-71 21-23 .913 148 4.5
Caboclo 22 8.7 28-69 .406 4-25 2-3 .667 62 2.8
Watanabe 8 4.9 6-13 .462 2-4 2-4 .500 16 2.0
Konchar 6 5.7 3-5 .600 0-2 1-1 1.000 7 1.2
TEAM 52 240.5 2235-4717 .474 578-1624 837-1071 .782 5885 113.2
OPPONENTS 52 240.5 2144-4695 .457 663-1783 1026-1301 .789 5977 114.9

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Ja.Jackson 50 182 232 4.6 71 1.4 202 0 34 85 83
Morant 27 128 155 3.4 321 7.0 75 0 46 149 12
Brooks 51 127 178 3.4 108 2.1 193 0 50 84 22
Valanciunas 135 367 502 10.2 94 1.9 132 0 22 90 57
Clarke 62 196 258 5.7 66 1.5 74 0 23 42 38
Crowder 40 237 277 6.2 125 2.8 85 2 47 54 14
Melton 26 118 144 3.7 117 3.0 70 0 53 56 13
Allen 5 61 66 2.2 43 1.4 36 0 6 23 1
Jo.Jackson 4 13 17 3.4 3 .6 9 0 5 8 1
Jones 7 76 83 1.6 236 4.5 33 0 46 47 6
Hill 24 120 144 3.0 94 2.0 73 0 31 40 7
Anderson 42 143 185 4.0 100 2.2 67 0 34 40 23
Guduric 12 50 62 1.9 40 1.2 31 0 11 34 7
Caboclo 17 27 44 2.0 10 .5 23 0 10 7 12
Watanabe 1 6 7 .9 1 .1 3 0 1 1 1
Konchar 0 2 2 .3 3 .5 1 0 0 0 0
TEAM 503 1853 2356 45.3 1432 27.5 1107 2 419 791 297
OPPONENTS 531 1808 2339 45.0 1298 25.0 1027 3 409 776 280