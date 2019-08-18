https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Mexican-Standings-14340902.php Mexican Standings Published 8:48 pm EDT, Saturday, August 17, 2019 Most Popular 1 Confrontation in parking lot results in charges for Fairfield man 2 Soccer fields, playgrounds among sites to be tested for toxic fill 3 Police: Fairfield man arrested for rummaging through house 4 Fairfield woman charged with assault on husband 5 Lifeguards depart Fairfield beaches for the summer 6 Bridgeport cop on administrative leave after hitting suspect with gun 7 Developer suggests altering Fairfield’s affordable housing rules View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.