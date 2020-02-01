Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Butler 41 34.8 240-544 .441 26-106 324-388 .835 830 20.2
Nunn 44 30.6 282-612 .461 90-253 59-71 .831 713 16.2
Adebayo 47 34.5 289-491 .589 1-11 171-247 .692 750 16.0
Dragic 36 28.0 197-435 .453 81-205 99-133 .744 574 15.9
Herro 44 28.1 211-511 .413 93-240 63-76 .829 578 13.1
Robinson 47 28.4 191-414 .461 158-361 30-33 .909 570 12.1
Winslow 11 32.0 50-129 .388 6-27 18-27 .667 124 11.3
Waiters 3 14.0 10-26 .385 8-17 0-1 .000 28 9.3
Jones 33 24.0 100-212 .472 19-81 58-74 .784 277 8.4
Olynyk 42 19.6 108-234 .462 54-134 58-66 .879 328 7.8
Leonard 47 20.1 108-206 .524 46-108 17-24 .708 279 5.9
Johnson 17 15.6 37-83 .446 16-45 8-14 .571 98 5.8
Silva 32 8.1 38-57 .667 0-2 29-43 .674 105 3.3
Haslem 2 5.5 1-1 1.000 0-0 3-4 .750 5 2.5
Macon 4 3.5 1-3 .333 1-2 0-0 .000 3 0.8
Alexander 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Okpala 3 1.0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Vincent 1 1.0 0-1 .000 0-1 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 47 244.3 1863-3959 .471 599-1593 937-1201 .780 5262 112.0
OPPONENTS 47 244.3 1832-4126 .444 578-1757 849-1098 .773 5091 108.3

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Butler 79 203 282 6.9 263 6.4 57 0 74 95 23
Nunn 12 112 124 2.8 156 3.5 102 0 40 81 8
Adebayo 119 369 488 10.4 222 4.7 117 0 55 131 53
Dragic 17 89 106 2.9 179 5.0 66 0 21 93 7
Herro 14 169 183 4.2 90 2.0 56 0 29 72 7
Robinson 7 147 154 3.3 54 1.1 136 0 25 34 12
Winslow 16 57 73 6.6 44 4.0 38 0 7 24 5
Waiters 0 11 11 3.7 3 1.0 5 0 0 3 2
Jones 29 107 136 4.1 29 .9 75 0 33 22 22
Olynyk 31 161 192 4.6 54 1.3 105 0 27 43 13
Leonard 26 203 229 4.9 52 1.1 96 0 13 33 15
Johnson 7 41 48 2.8 19 1.1 32 0 4 12 13
Silva 48 49 97 3.0 15 .5 68 0 9 29 16
Haslem 0 3 3 1.5 0 .0 3 0 0 0 0
Macon 0 0 0 .0 1 .3 1 0 0 2 0
Alexander 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Okpala 0 1 1 .3 0 .0 0 0 0 1 0
Vincent 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 405 1722 2127 45.3 1181 25.1 957 0 337 724 196
OPPONENTS 445 1529 1974 42.0 1158 24.6 1013 1 367 629 200