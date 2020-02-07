https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Miami-Heat-Stax-15038007.php
Miami Heat Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Butler
|44
|34.5
|265-586
|.452
|28-110
|345-412
|.837
|903
|20.5
|Adebayo
|50
|34.7
|307-529
|.580
|1-11
|179-260
|.688
|794
|15.9
|Dragic
|39
|28.1
|211-469
|.450
|87-221
|113-149
|.758
|622
|15.9
|Nunn
|47
|30.2
|293-640
|.458
|95-264
|60-73
|.822
|741
|15.8
|Herro
|46
|27.7
|219-529
|.414
|99-252
|66-79
|.835
|603
|13.1
|Robinson
|50
|28.5
|201-441
|.456
|168-386
|39-44
|.886
|609
|12.2
|Winslow
|11
|32.0
|50-129
|.388
|6-27
|18-27
|.667
|124
|11.3
|Waiters
|3
|14.0
|10-26
|.385
|8-17
|0-1
|.000
|28
|9.3
|Jones
|36
|24.7
|116-235
|.494
|26-92
|62-78
|.795
|320
|8.9
|Olynyk
|44
|19.8
|113-246
|.459
|57-142
|59-68
|.868
|342
|7.8
|Leonard
|49
|20.1
|116-223
|.520
|51-119
|17-26
|.654
|300
|6.1
|Johnson
|18
|15.6
|39-87
|.448
|16-45
|8-14
|.571
|102
|5.7
|Vincent
|2
|9.5
|3-12
|.250
|3-10
|0-0
|.000
|9
|4.5
|Silva
|34
|7.8
|39-58
|.672
|0-2
|29-43
|.674
|107
|3.1
|Haslem
|2
|5.5
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|3-4
|.750
|5
|2.5
|Macon
|4
|3.5
|1-3
|.333
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.8
|Alexander
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Okpala
|4
|1.3
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|50
|244.0
|1984-4214
|.471
|646-1700
|998-1278
|.781
|5612
|112.2
|OPPONENTS
|50
|244.0
|1946-4381
|.444
|624-1882
|898-1159
|.775
|5414
|108.3
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Butler
|82
|215
|297
|6.8
|275
|6.3
|63
|0
|78
|99
|24
|Adebayo
|129
|392
|521
|10.4
|244
|4.9
|120
|0
|61
|135
|57
|Dragic
|17
|98
|115
|2.9
|196
|5.0
|74
|0
|22
|95
|7
|Nunn
|13
|117
|130
|2.8
|166
|3.5
|106
|0
|42
|85
|9
|Herro
|14
|172
|186
|4.0
|91
|2.0
|58
|0
|29
|72
|7
|Robinson
|8
|154
|162
|3.2
|60
|1.2
|143
|0
|26
|35
|12
|Winslow
|16
|57
|73
|6.6
|44
|4.0
|38
|0
|7
|24
|5
|Waiters
|0
|11
|11
|3.7
|3
|1.0
|5
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Jones
|37
|118
|155
|4.3
|36
|1.0
|80
|0
|37
|23
|26
|Olynyk
|32
|171
|203
|4.6
|55
|1.3
|108
|0
|27
|46
|14
|Leonard
|27
|221
|248
|5.1
|53
|1.1
|103
|0
|13
|35
|15
|Johnson
|8
|44
|52
|2.9
|21
|1.2
|34
|0
|6
|15
|13
|Vincent
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|1
|.5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Silva
|48
|50
|98
|2.9
|15
|.4
|70
|0
|9
|29
|16
|Haslem
|0
|3
|3
|1.5
|0
|.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Macon
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Alexander
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Okpala
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM
|431
|1825
|2256
|45.1
|1261
|25.2
|1007
|0
|358
|749
|207
|OPPONENTS
|474
|1634
|2108
|42.2
|1238
|24.8
|1074
|1
|381
|667
|211
