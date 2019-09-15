Miami-San Francisco Runs

Marlins seventh. Lewis Brinson grounds out to third base, Brandon Crawford to Brandon Belt. Starlin Castro singles to right center field. Jorge Alfaro homers to center field. Starlin Castro scores. Harold Ramirez grounds out to third base, Evan Longoria to Brandon Belt. Martin Prado grounds out to shortstop, Brandon Crawford to Brandon Belt.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 2, Giants 0.

Giants seventh. Buster Posey lines out to right field to Harold Ramirez. Brandon Crawford singles to deep right field. Mauricio Dubon doubles to deep left field. Brandon Crawford to third. Donovan Solano pinch-hitting for Madison Bumgarner. Donovan Solano triples to deep right center field. Mauricio Dubon scores. Brandon Crawford scores. Mike Gerber pinch-hitting for Mike Yastrzemski. Mike Gerber grounds out to second base, Isan Diaz to Martin Prado. Brandon Belt flies out to left field to Austin Dean.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 2, Giants 2.

Marlins eighth. Isan Diaz called out on strikes. Neil Walker pinch-hitting for Austin Dean. Neil Walker doubles to deep right field. Curtis Granderson pinch-hitting for Jarlin Garcia. Curtis Granderson grounds out to shortstop, Brandon Crawford to Brandon Belt. Magneuris Sierra to third. Miguel Rojas doubles to deep left field. Magneuris Sierra scores. Lewis Brinson singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Miguel Rojas scores. Starlin Castro lines out to deep right field to Mike Gerber.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 4, Giants 2.