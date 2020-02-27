https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Michigan-St-72-Illinois-58-15087811.php
Michigan St. 72, Illinois 58
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MICHIGAN ST. (15-13)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Belles
|15
|3-11
|2-4
|1-3
|2
|2
|8
|Clouden
|32
|2-7
|5-6
|2-10
|1
|1
|11
|Joiner
|23
|4-8
|1-2
|2-7
|0
|4
|11
|McCutcheon
|34
|2-8
|0-0
|0-8
|5
|0
|5
|Ozment
|18
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|5
|4
|0
|Hollie
|11
|0-0
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|1
|Parks
|17
|4-8
|0-0
|4-6
|0
|2
|8
|Dodd
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Ayrault
|17
|2-7
|2-2
|2-7
|1
|1
|6
|Colley
|17
|4-6
|4-4
|1-4
|1
|2
|14
|Hendrickson
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Winston
|10
|3-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|8
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-61
|15-20
|12-50
|15
|18
|72
Percentages: FG 39.344, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 9-29, .31 (Clouden 2-6, Joiner 2-5, Colley 2-4, Winston 2-2, McCutcheon 1-6, Belles 0-1, Ozment 0-2, Ayrault 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Belles 2, Ayrault 1)
Turnovers: 15 (Clouden 5, McCutcheon 3, Colley 2, 2, Ozment 1, Ayrault 1, Hendrickson 1)
Steals: 4 (Joiner 2, McCutcheon 1, Ayrault 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ILLINOIS (11-17)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Andrews
|38
|5-16
|3-4
|2-7
|1
|2
|16
|Myles
|29
|4-11
|1-2
|3-10
|2
|4
|9
|Beasley
|28
|2-9
|1-2
|0-0
|2
|0
|6
|Holesinska
|24
|3-10
|2-3
|0-1
|1
|2
|9
|Terry
|30
|3-7
|3-4
|2-6
|1
|3
|10
|Panagiotopoulou Andritsopoulou
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Ephraim
|12
|0-3
|2-4
|0-2
|1
|2
|2
|Joens
|10
|0-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|0
|Peebles
|19
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|4
|Rice
|7
|0-0
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-66
|14-21
|11-35
|10
|17
|58
Percentages: FG 28.788, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Andrews 3-8, Beasley 1-4, Holesinska 1-8, Terry 1-3, Myles 0-1, Joens 0-1, Peebles 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Andrews 1, Terry 1)
Turnovers: 8 (Myles 2, Beasley 2, Holesinska 2, Ephraim 2)
Steals: 7 (Myles 2, Andrews 1, Beasley 1, Terry 1, Ephraim 1, Peebles 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Michigan St.
|21
|15
|19
|17
|—
|72
|Illinois
|17
|8
|13
|20
|—
|58
A_1,176
Officials_Mark Resch, Maj Forsberg, Cameron Inouye
