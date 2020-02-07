https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Milwaukee-Bucks-Stax-15037997.php
Milwaukee Bucks Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|G.Antetokounmpo
|47
|30.8
|523-946
|.553
|73-233
|301-492
|.612
|1420
|30.2
|Middleton
|44
|29.3
|327-645
|.507
|104-237
|137-152
|.901
|895
|20.3
|Bledsoe
|43
|26.9
|244-509
|.479
|53-153
|119-146
|.815
|660
|15.3
|B.Lopez
|49
|26.6
|185-442
|.419
|64-230
|63-73
|.863
|497
|10.1
|Hill
|44
|21.1
|153-283
|.541
|67-131
|55-67
|.821
|428
|9.7
|DiVincenzo
|46
|22.7
|159-349
|.456
|57-167
|43-56
|.768
|418
|9.1
|Ilyasova
|47
|16.0
|125-259
|.483
|42-112
|56-68
|.824
|348
|7.4
|Matthews
|48
|24.4
|121-293
|.413
|75-200
|39-51
|.765
|356
|7.4
|Korver
|45
|16.7
|95-224
|.424
|75-179
|26-31
|.839
|291
|6.5
|R.Lopez
|47
|14.1
|107-208
|.514
|20-69
|23-43
|.535
|257
|5.5
|Brown
|35
|14.6
|61-164
|.372
|27-84
|23-30
|.767
|172
|4.9
|Connaughton
|47
|18.0
|91-201
|.453
|31-101
|18-25
|.720
|231
|4.9
|Bender
|7
|13.0
|10-21
|.476
|4-9
|2-3
|.667
|26
|3.7
|Wilson
|26
|9.0
|32-79
|.405
|11-45
|5-7
|.714
|80
|3.1
|T.Antetokounmpo
|15
|4.1
|13-23
|.565
|0-3
|4-9
|.444
|30
|2.0
|Mason
|4
|4.5
|1-7
|.143
|1-4
|2-4
|.500
|5
|1.3
|Reynolds
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|51
|240.5
|2247-4653
|.483
|704-1957
|916-1257
|.729
|6114
|119.9
|OPPONENTS
|51
|240.5
|1968-4801
|.410
|720-1987
|825-1055
|.782
|5481
|107.5
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|G.Antetokounmpo
|114
|514
|628
|13.4
|271
|5.8
|147
|0
|52
|171
|49
|Middleton
|34
|226
|260
|5.9
|183
|4.2
|97
|0
|41
|85
|7
|Bledsoe
|33
|168
|201
|4.7
|226
|5.3
|92
|0
|40
|98
|21
|B.Lopez
|30
|191
|221
|4.5
|79
|1.6
|112
|0
|34
|44
|128
|Hill
|40
|93
|133
|3.0
|132
|3.0
|63
|0
|32
|42
|4
|DiVincenzo
|45
|170
|215
|4.7
|105
|2.3
|79
|0
|69
|56
|13
|Ilyasova
|52
|186
|238
|5.1
|43
|.9
|71
|0
|19
|27
|13
|Matthews
|11
|105
|116
|2.4
|69
|1.4
|71
|0
|29
|35
|8
|Korver
|11
|79
|90
|2.0
|54
|1.2
|58
|0
|20
|38
|10
|R.Lopez
|44
|82
|126
|2.7
|32
|.7
|56
|0
|7
|41
|34
|Brown
|23
|110
|133
|3.8
|33
|.9
|37
|0
|19
|29
|4
|Connaughton
|39
|164
|203
|4.3
|75
|1.6
|47
|0
|15
|38
|26
|Bender
|0
|20
|20
|2.9
|9
|1.3
|16
|0
|0
|5
|5
|Wilson
|6
|46
|52
|2.0
|18
|.7
|22
|0
|1
|12
|4
|T.Antetokounmpo
|6
|1
|7
|.5
|6
|.4
|9
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Mason
|1
|1
|2
|.5
|5
|1.3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Reynolds
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|489
|2156
|2645
|51.9
|1340
|26.3
|979
|0
|381
|748
|327
|OPPONENTS
|498
|1846
|2344
|46.0
|1215
|23.8
|1095
|1
|371
|728
|236
