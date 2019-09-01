Milwaukee-Chicago Cubs Runs

Brewers fourth. Ben Gamel singles to left field. Travis Shaw pops out to Kris Bryant. Cory Spangenberg singles to left center field, advances to 2nd. Ben Gamel to third. Orlando Arcia grounds out to second base, Addison Russell to Victor Caratini. Cory Spangenberg to third. Ben Gamel scores. David Freitas pinch-hitting for Gio Gonzalez. David Freitas walks. Trent Grisham called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 1, Cubs 0.

Brewers ninth. Orlando Arcia flies out to deep right center field to Jason Heyward. Tyler Austin walks. Trent Grisham singles to center field. Tyler Austin to second. Manny Pina strikes out swinging. Christian Yelich homers to center field. Trent Grisham scores. Tyler Austin scores. Hernan Perez pinch-hitting for Drew Pomeranz. Hernan Perez grounds out to shortstop, Tony Kemp to Anthony Rizzo.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 4, Cubs 0.