Milwaukee-Miami Runs

Brewers second. Eric Thames grounds out to second base, Starlin Castro to Garrett Cooper. Ryan Braun pops out to Jorge Alfaro. Cory Spangenberg singles to left field. Hernan Perez homers to left field. Cory Spangenberg scores. Travis Shaw flies out to right field to Magneuris Sierra.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 2, Marlins 0.

Marlins second. Starlin Castro flies out to center field to Lorenzo Cain. Jorge Alfaro doubles to deep right field. Isan Diaz doubles to deep right center field. Jorge Alfaro scores. Austin Dean strikes out on a foul tip. Magneuris Sierra grounds out to first base to Eric Thames.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 2, Marlins 1.

Brewers third. Chase Anderson doubles to deep left field. Lorenzo Cain called out on strikes. Yasmani Grandal doubles to deep right field. Chase Anderson scores. Trent Grisham grounds out to shallow infield, Elieser Hernandez to Garrett Cooper. Yasmani Grandal to third. Eric Thames lines out to deep left field to Austin Dean.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 3, Marlins 1.

Marlins fourth. Garrett Cooper walks. Starlin Castro reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Garrett Cooper out at second. Jorge Alfaro walks. Starlin Castro to second. Isan Diaz singles to right field. Jorge Alfaro to second. Starlin Castro scores. Austin Dean pops out to shallow right field to Cory Spangenberg. Magneuris Sierra flies out to deep right field to Trent Grisham.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 3, Marlins 2.

Marlins eighth. Garrett Cooper called out on strikes. Starlin Castro homers to center field. Jorge Alfaro walks. Isan Diaz strikes out swinging. Jorge Alfaro caught stealing second.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 3, Marlins 3.

Brewers ninth. Yasmani Grandal singles to right field. Trent Grisham doubles to deep right field. Yasmani Grandal to third. Tyler Austin pinch-hitting for Eric Thames. Tyler Austin out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Lewis Brinson. Trent Grisham to third. Yasmani Grandal scores. Fielding error by Jorge Alfaro. Mike Moustakas pinch-hitting for Junior Guerra. Mike Moustakas is intentionally walked. Cory Spangenberg pops out to shallow infield to Adam Conley. Hernan Perez walks. Mike Moustakas to second. Travis Shaw grounds out to second base, Isan Diaz to Garrett Cooper.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Brewers 4, Marlins 3.