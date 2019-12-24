Calgary 0 0 0 0
Minnesota 0 2 1 3

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 3 (Donato, Fiala), 4:51. 2, Minnesota, Kunin 9 (Greenway, Sturm), 9:49.

Third Period_3, Minnesota, Staal 14 (Brodin, Kunin), 17:17 (en).

Shots on Goal_Calgary 7-8-7_22. Minnesota 10-15-9_34.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 1; Minnesota 0 of 0.

Goalies_Calgary, Talbot 3-7-0 (33 shots-31 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 6-8-2 (22-22).

A_17,596 (18,064). T_2:24.

Referees_Chris Lee, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Brian Mach.