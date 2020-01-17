https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Minnesota-3-Tampa-Bay-2-14982558.php
Minnesota 3, Tampa Bay 2
|Tampa Bay
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Minnesota
|1
|2
|0
|—
|3
First Period_1, Minnesota, Parise 17 (Spurgeon, Staal), 14:17 (pp).
Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 19 (Palat, Sergachev), 7:42. 3, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 4 (Kunin, Foligno), 12:32. 4, Minnesota, Suter 7 (Greenway), 14:43.
Third Period_5, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 20 (Stamkos, Cirelli), 9:32 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 5-7-8_20. Minnesota 8-11-4_23.
Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 1 of 2; Minnesota 1 of 4.
Goalies_Tampa Bay, McElhinney 5-6-2 (23 shots-20 saves). Minnesota, Stalock 10-7-3 (20-18).
A_17,305 (18,064). T_2:30.
Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Julien Fournier, Mark Shewchyk.
