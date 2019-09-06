Minnesota-Boston Runs

Red sox fourth. Mookie Betts homers to right field. Xander Bogaerts grounds out to shortstop, Luis Arraez to C.J. Cron. Rafael Devers grounds out to shortstop, Luis Arraez to C.J. Cron. J.D. Martinez lines out to right field to Max Kepler.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 1, Twins 0.

Twins fifth. Miguel Sano walks. Mitch Garver walks. Miguel Sano to second. Jake Cave walks. Mitch Garver to second. Miguel Sano to third. C.J. Cron grounds out to shortstop. Jake Cave out at second. Mitch Garver to third. Miguel Sano scores. Jonathan Schoop lines out to right field to Mookie Betts.

1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 1, Red sox 1.

Twins seventh. Eddie Rosario flies out to center field to Gorkys Hernandez. Miguel Sano walks. Mitch Garver walks. Miguel Sano to second. Jake Cave strikes out swinging. C.J. Cron walks. Mitch Garver to second. Miguel Sano to third. Willians Astudillo pinch-hitting for Jonathan Schoop. Willians Astudillo singles to right field. C.J. Cron to second. Mitch Garver to third. Miguel Sano scores. Max Kepler strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Twins 2, Red sox 1.