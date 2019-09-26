Minnesota-Detroit Runs

Twins third. Ryan LaMarre flies out to right field to Travis Demeritte. LaMonte Wade Jr grounds out to first base to John Hicks. Ronald Torreyes singles to shortstop. Ian Miller singles to center field. Ronald Torreyes scores. Luis Arraez flies out to deep right field to Travis Demeritte.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 1, Tigers 0.

Tigers third. Brandon Dixon triples to deep center field. Miguel Cabrera grounds out to shortstop, Luis Arraez to LaMonte Wade Jr. Brandon Dixon scores. Ronny Rodriguez lines out to shortstop to Ronald Torreyes. Dawel Lugo grounds out to shortstop, Luis Arraez to LaMonte Wade Jr.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 1, Tigers 1.

Twins fourth. Willians Astudillo singles to center field. Jake Cave grounds out to second base, Ronny Rodriguez to John Hicks. Willians Astudillo to third. Jonathan Schoop singles to left field. Willians Astudillo scores. Jason Castro walks. Jonathan Schoop to second. Ryan LaMarre reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Jason Castro to second. Jonathan Schoop out at third. LaMonte Wade Jr grounds out to first base to John Hicks.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 2, Tigers 1.

Tigers fourth. John Hicks grounds out to shortstop, Ronald Torreyes to LaMonte Wade Jr. Travis Demeritte doubles to left field. Jake Rogers pops out to second base to LaMonte Wade Jr. Willi Castro singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Travis Demeritte scores. Victor Reyes singles to center field. Willi Castro scores. Brandon Dixon flies out to right field to Jake Cave.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 3, Twins 2.

Twins fifth. Ronald Torreyes reaches on error. Fielding error by Willi Castro. Ian Miller singles to right field. Ronald Torreyes to third. Luis Arraez reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Ian Miller to third. Ronald Torreyes out at home. Willians Astudillo singles to left field. Luis Arraez to third. Ian Miller scores. Jake Cave triples to deep right center field. Willians Astudillo scores. Luis Arraez scores. Jonathan Schoop grounds out to shortstop, Dawel Lugo to John Hicks. Jason Castro singles to center field. Ryan LaMarre walks. Jason Castro to second. LaMonte Wade Jr strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Twins 6, Tigers 3.

Tigers sixth. Jake Rogers flies out to left field to Ian Miller. Willi Castro triples to deep right field. Victor Reyes singles to right center field. Willi Castro scores. Brandon Dixon called out on strikes. Miguel Cabrera strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 6, Tigers 4.

Twins seventh. Willians Astudillo singles to center field. Jake Cave strikes out swinging. Jonathan Schoop homers to left field. Willians Astudillo scores. Jason Castro walks. Ryan LaMarre reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Jason Castro out at second. LaMonte Wade Jr singles to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Ryan LaMarre scores. Throwing error by John Hicks. Ronald Torreyes grounds out to shortstop, Willi Castro to John Hicks.

3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Twins 9, Tigers 4.

Twins eighth. Ian Miller flies out to center field to Victor Reyes. Luis Arraez flies out to left center field to Brandon Dixon. Willians Astudillo homers to left field. Jake Cave singles to center field. Jonathan Schoop called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 10, Tigers 4.