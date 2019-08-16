Minnesota-Texas Runs

Twins second. Eddie Rosario lines out to shallow right field to Rougned Odor. C.J. Cron reaches on error. Fielding error by Logan Forsythe. Luis Arraez homers to right field. C.J. Cron scores. Marwin Gonzalez doubles to right center field. Jason Castro walks. Jake Cave doubles to deep right field. Jason Castro to third. Marwin Gonzalez scores. Max Kepler reaches on a fielder's choice to second base, advances to 2nd. Jake Cave scores. Jason Castro scores. Throwing error by Elvis Andrus. Miguel Sano strikes out swinging. Jorge Polanco grounds out to shortstop, Logan Forsythe to Danny Santana.

5 runs, 3 hits, 2 errors, 1 left on. Twins 5, Rangers 0.

Twins third. Eddie Rosario strikes out swinging. C.J. Cron grounds out to shallow center field, Rougned Odor to Danny Santana. Luis Arraez doubles to deep right field. Marwin Gonzalez singles to center field. Luis Arraez scores. Jason Castro flies out to deep left field to Willie Calhoun.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 6, Rangers 0.

Twins fourth. Jake Cave walks. Max Kepler grounds out to shallow infield, Logan Forsythe to Danny Santana. Jake Cave to second. Miguel Sano walks. Jorge Polanco singles to right center field. Miguel Sano to third. Jake Cave scores. Eddie Rosario walks. Jorge Polanco to second. C.J. Cron singles to left field. Eddie Rosario to third. Jorge Polanco scores. Miguel Sano scores. Luis Arraez flies out to center field to Delino DeShields. Marwin Gonzalez singles to right center field. C.J. Cron to third. Eddie Rosario scores. Jason Castro flies out to deep center field to Delino DeShields.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 10, Rangers 0.

Twins fifth. Jake Cave strikes out swinging. Max Kepler called out on strikes. Miguel Sano homers to center field. Jorge Polanco flies out to deep center field to Delino DeShields.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 11, Rangers 0.

Rangers fifth. Willie Calhoun homers to right field. Rougned Odor singles to center field. Logan Forsythe singles to right field. Rougned Odor to second. Jose Trevino reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Logan Forsythe out at second. Rougned Odor scores. Throwing error by Jorge Polanco. Delino DeShields strikes out swinging. Danny Santana singles to center field. Jose Trevino to second. Elvis Andrus singles to center field. Danny Santana to third. Jose Trevino scores. Nomar Mazara strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 5 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Twins 11, Rangers 3.

Twins sixth. Eddie Rosario homers to right field. C.J. Cron pops out to shortstop to Elvis Andrus. Luis Arraez pops out to shallow center field to Elvis Andrus. Marwin Gonzalez singles to left field. Jason Castro called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 12, Rangers 3.

Rangers sixth. Hunter Pence homers to center field. Willie Calhoun singles to shallow center field. Rougned Odor doubles to deep right center field, advances to 3rd. Willie Calhoun out at home. Logan Forsythe reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Rougned Odor out at home. Jose Trevino singles to left field. Logan Forsythe to second. Delino DeShields doubles to deep left field. Jose Trevino out at third. Logan Forsythe scores.

2 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 12, Rangers 5.

Twins eighth. Jorge Polanco singles to center field. Eddie Rosario grounds out to shallow infield, Danny Santana to Brett Martin. Jorge Polanco to second. C.J. Cron flies out to deep left center field to Willie Calhoun. Luis Arraez singles to left field. Jorge Polanco scores. Marwin Gonzalez grounds out to second base, Rougned Odor to Danny Santana.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 13, Rangers 5.

Rangers ninth. Logan Forsythe walks. Jose Trevino grounds out to third base. Logan Forsythe out at second. Delino DeShields triples to deep left field. Danny Santana singles to center field. Delino DeShields scores. Elvis Andrus lines out to right field to Jake Cave.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 13, Rangers 6.