Recommended Video:

Toronto 0 0 1 0 1
Montreal 0 0 1 1 2

First Period_None.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_1, Toronto, Tavares 23 (Hyman, Kerfoot), 1:06. 2, Montreal, Scandella 4 (Thompson, Ouellet), 17:27.

Overtime_3, Montreal, Kovalchuk 9 (Suzuki), 1:43.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 7-14-1-1_23. Montreal 7-4-16-4_31.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 2; Montreal 0 of 2.

Goalies_Toronto, Campbell 9-10-3 (31 shots-29 saves). Montreal, Price 24-18-4 (23-22).

A_21,302 (21,288). T_2:20.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Ryan Daisy.