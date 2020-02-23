https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/N-COLORADO-85-IDAHO-ST-72-15077396.php
N. COLORADO 85, IDAHO ST. 72
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|N. COLORADO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jockuch
|20
|8-9
|1-4
|3-4
|0
|3
|17
|Harris
|21
|3-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|8
|Hume
|27
|2-5
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|4
|6
|Johnson
|36
|1-4
|1-2
|0-3
|2
|2
|3
|Radebaugh
|40
|10-14
|0-0
|0-4
|9
|1
|22
|Masten
|23
|2-2
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|2
|8
|Edwards
|20
|8-13
|2-2
|0-5
|1
|1
|18
|McCobb
|9
|0-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|0
|Smoots
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|35-56
|6-10
|4-24
|18
|19
|85
Percentages: FG .625, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 9-17, .529 (Masten 2-2, Harris 2-3, Radebaugh 2-3, Hume 2-4, Smoots 1-1, Johnson 0-2, McCobb 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Edwards).
Turnovers: 9 (Radebaugh 3, Hume 2, Edwards, Harris, Jockuch, Masten).
Steals: 3 (Johnson 2, McCobb).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IDAHO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Maker
|25
|3-6
|2-4
|3-6
|0
|0
|8
|Porter
|22
|4-8
|4-4
|1-3
|2
|3
|12
|Cool
|19
|3-7
|0-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|8
|Smellie
|34
|3-4
|3-4
|0-1
|0
|0
|10
|Stutzman
|27
|5-6
|6-6
|1-2
|1
|1
|17
|Udengwu
|23
|5-14
|4-4
|0-8
|2
|2
|14
|Aguirre
|20
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|2
|3
|Rushin
|17
|0-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|0
|Edelmayer
|12
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Huston
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-52
|19-24
|6-24
|7
|13
|72
Percentages: FG .462, FT .792.
3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Cool 2-4, Smellie 1-1, Aguirre 1-2, Stutzman 1-2, Maker 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Porter 2).
Turnovers: 10 (Cool 3, Stutzman 2, Udengwu 2, Maker, Porter, Rushin).
Steals: None.
Technical Fouls: None.
|N. Colorado
|49
|36
|—
|85
|Idaho St.
|36
|36
|—
|72
A_1,405 (3,214).
