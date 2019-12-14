Illinois St. 0 0 3 0 3
N. Dakota St. 0 9 0 0 9
Second Quarter

NDS_FG Crosa 38, 14:23.

NDS_FG Crosa 33, 10:00.

NDS_FG Crosa 22, :27.

Third Quarter

ILS_FG Fenlason 27, 2:02.

A_14,132.

___

ILS NDS
First downs 9 15
Rushes-yards 40-160 43-128
Passing 34 135
Comp-Att-Int 3-8-1 10-21-0
Return Yards 23 57
Punts-Avg. 6-42.5 6-38.8
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 5-45 4-33
Time of Possession 27:33 32:27

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Illinois St., Robinson 24-94, Jefferson 11-58, P.Brown 4-5, Hatfield 1-3. N. Dakota St., Brooks 8-49, Lance 11-41, Cofield 12-24, K.Johnson 1-9, Watson 1-5, Williams 8-4, (Team) 2-(minus 4).

PASSING_Illinois St., Jefferson 3-8-1-34. N. Dakota St., Lance 10-21-0-135.

RECEIVING_Illinois St., Robinson 1-16, Nagel 1-10, Edgar 1-8. N. Dakota St., Watson 7-107, Jacob 2-24, Sproles 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.