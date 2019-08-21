N.Y. Yankees-Oakland Runs

Yankees first. DJ LeMahieu lines out to center field to Mark Canha. Aaron Judge strikes out swinging. Gary Sanchez homers to center field. Gio Urshela singles to shallow infield. Didi Gregorius singles to left field. Gio Urshela to second. Gleyber Torres pops out to shallow right field to Corban Joseph.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Yankees 1, Athletics 0.

Athletics first. Marcus Semien pops out to second base to Gleyber Torres. Robbie Grossman walks. Matt Chapman strikes out swinging. Matt Olson homers to right field. Robbie Grossman scores. Mark Canha homers to right field. Khris Davis strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 3, Yankees 1.

Athletics second. Stephen Piscotty grounds out to shortstop, Didi Gregorius to DJ LeMahieu. Corban Joseph pops out to shallow center field to Didi Gregorius. Chris Herrmann singles to left field. Marcus Semien doubles to deep left field, tagged out at third, Cameron Maybin to Gleyber Torres to DJ LeMahieu. Chris Herrmann scores.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 4, Yankees 1.

Athletics sixth. Matt Olson singles to right field. Mark Canha doubles to deep left field. Matt Olson to third. Khris Davis strikes out swinging. Stephen Piscotty singles to left field. Mark Canha scores. Matt Olson scores. Fielding error by Cameron Maybin. Corban Joseph strikes out on a foul tip. Chris Herrmann reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Stephen Piscotty out at second.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Athletics 6, Yankees 1.

Yankees eighth. Aaron Judge homers to center field. Gary Sanchez called out on strikes. Gio Urshela strikes out swinging. Didi Gregorius singles to shallow left field. Gleyber Torres strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 6, Yankees 2.