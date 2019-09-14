N.Y. Yankees-Toronto Runs

Yankees second. Luke Voit walks. Gio Urshela singles to left field. Luke Voit to second. Brett Gardner doubles to left center field. Gio Urshela to third. Luke Voit scores. Cameron Maybin pops out to second base to Brandon Drury. Kyle Higashioka strikes out swinging. Thairo Estrada strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Yankees 1, Blue jays 0.

Yankees third. DJ LeMahieu singles to third base. Aaron Judge singles to left center field. DJ LeMahieu to third. Gleyber Torres reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Aaron Judge to second. DJ LeMahieu out at home. Luke Voit doubles to deep right field. Gleyber Torres to third. Aaron Judge scores. Gio Urshela lines out to second base to Brandon Drury. Gleyber Torres doubled off third.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 2, Blue jays 0.

Yankees fourth. Brett Gardner homers to center field. Cameron Maybin lines out to left center field to Teoscar Hernandez. Kyle Higashioka strikes out swinging. Thairo Estrada hit by pitch. DJ LeMahieu singles to center field. Thairo Estrada to third. Aaron Judge called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Yankees 3, Blue jays 0.

Yankees fifth. Gleyber Torres hit by pitch. Luke Voit walks. Gleyber Torres to second. Gio Urshela flies out to deep center field to Jonathan Davis. Gleyber Torres to third. Brett Gardner homers to center field. Luke Voit scores. Gleyber Torres scores. Cameron Maybin singles to left field. Kyle Higashioka reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Cameron Maybin out at second. Thairo Estrada grounds out to shallow infield, Brock Stewart to Justin Smoak.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 6, Blue jays 0.

Blue jays fifth. Brandon Drury singles to shortstop, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Gleyber Torres. Danny Jansen flies out to deep left center field to Brett Gardner. Brandon Drury to third. Jonathan Davis walks. Bo Bichette out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Aaron Judge. Brandon Drury scores. Randal Grichuk singles to left field. Jonathan Davis to second. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Yankees 6, Blue jays 1.

Yankees sixth. DJ LeMahieu singles to center field. Aaron Judge strikes out swinging. Gleyber Torres homers to center field. DJ LeMahieu scores. Luke Voit homers to center field. Gio Urshela flies out to deep right field to Randal Grichuk. Brett Gardner reaches on error. Fielding error by Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Cameron Maybin walks. Brett Gardner to second. Kyle Higashioka pops out to shallow center field to Bo Bichette.

3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Yankees 9, Blue jays 1.

Yankees ninth. Kyle Higashioka doubles to deep left field. Thairo Estrada singles to right center field. Kyle Higashioka scores. DJ LeMahieu lines out to right center field to Anthony Alford. Clint Frazier doubles to deep left field. Thairo Estrada to third. Tyler Wade grounds out to first base, Justin Smoak to Justin Shafer. Clint Frazier to third. Thairo Estrada scores. Mike Ford pinch-hitting for Luke Voit. Mike Ford homers to center field. Clint Frazier scores. Gio Urshela flies out to deep right field to Anthony Alford.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 13, Blue jays 1.

Blue jays ninth. Brandon Drury doubles to right field. Danny Jansen walks. Jonathan Davis strikes out swinging. Richard Urena doubles to deep right center field. Danny Jansen scores. Brandon Drury scores. Anthony Alford singles to third base. Derek Fisher called out on strikes. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Yankees 13, Blue jays 3.