NASCAR Cup Series Laps in Top 15
Through March 22
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Joey Logano
|95.4
|946
|2.
|Kevin Harvick
|87.9
|872
|3.
|Brad Keselowski
|85.9
|852
|4.
|Chase Elliott
|83.3
|826
|5.
|Jimmie Johnson
|82.7
|820
|6.
|Kyle Busch
|79.9
|793
|7.
|Alex Bowman
|79.0
|784
|8.
|Aric Almirola
|78.0
|774
|9.
|Martin Truex Jr
|70.9
|703
|10.
|Ryan Blaney
|69.1
|685
