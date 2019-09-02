https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-Gander-Outdoors-Truck-Average-Running-14407358.php
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Average Running Position
Through Sept. 1
|RACES
|POS.
|1.
|Brett Moffitt
|18
|6.884
|2.
|Matt Crafton
|18
|7.546
|3.
|Ross Chastain
|18
|7.983
|4.
|Grant Enfinger
|18
|8.025
|5.
|Ben Rhodes
|18
|9.118
|6.
|Stewart Friesen
|18
|9.185
|7.
|Harrison Burton
|18
|9.997
|8.
|Todd Gilliland
|18
|10.571
|9.
|Sheldon Creed
|18
|10.886
|10.
|Austin Hill
|18
|11.805
