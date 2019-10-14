https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-Gander-Outdoors-Truck-Laps-Led-Percentage-14520566.php
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Laps Led Percentage
Through Oct. 13
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1
|Kyle Busch
|72.3
|575
|2
|Chase Briscoe
|62.0
|93
|3
|Ross Chastain
|17.3
|487
|4
|Brett Moffitt
|13.0
|369
|5
|Grant Enfinger
|11.0
|296
|6
|Greg Biffle
|10.8
|18
|7
|Chandler Smith
|9.8
|55
|8
|Christian Eckes
|9.3
|62
|9
|Stewart Friesen
|7.6
|212
|10
|Austin Hill
|6.0
|153
|11
|Sheldon Creed
|5.8
|162
|12
|David Gilliland
|4.6
|16
|13
|Johnny Sauter
|4.2
|104
|14
|Ben Rhodes
|3.6
|96
|15
|Brandon Jones
|3.1
|18
|16
|Tyler Ankrum
|2.7
|58
|17
|Todd Gilliland
|2.2
|60
|18
|Matt Crafton
|1.2
|35
|19
|Camden Murphy
|0.9
|2
|20
|T.J. Bell
|0.8
|1
|21
|Kyle Benjamin
|0.8
|3
|22
|Bryan Dauzat
|0.6
|1
|23
|Stefan Parsons
|0.5
|1
|24
|Harrison Burton
|0.4
|12
|25
|Angela Ruch
|0.4
|3
|26
|Anthony Alfredo
|0.2
|3
|27
|Gus Dean
|0.2
|5
|28
|Dylan Lupton
|0.2
|1
|29
|Codie Rohrbaugh
|0.1
|1
|30
|Joe Nemechek
|0.1
|1
|31
|Spencer Boyd
|0.1
|3
|32
|Josh Reaume
|0.1
|1
|33
|Tyler Dippel
|0.1
|2
