NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Laps Led Leaders
|Through May 11
1. Brad Keselowski, 689
2. Kyle Busch, 605
3. Joey Logano, 386
4. Ryan Blaney, 357
4. Chase Elliott, 357
6. Martin Truex Jr., 343
7. Kevin Harvick, 268
8. Kyle Larson, 143
9. Aric Almirola, 99
10. Denny Hamlin, 97
11. William Byron, 92
12. Alex Bowman, 86
13. Jimmie Johnson, 68
14. Matt DiBenedetto, 50
14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 50
16. Erik Jones, 44
17. Daniel Suarez, 42
18. Clint Bowyer, 39
19. Kurt Busch, 31
20. Ty Dillon, 13
21. Chris Buescher, 10
22. Austin Dillon, 7
23. Jamie McMurray, 6
24. Daniel Hemric, 5
25. Ross Chastain, 1
25. Michael McDowell, 1
25. Matt Tifft, 1
