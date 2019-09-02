Through Sept. 1

PCT. LAPS
1. Kyle Busch 84.7 5967
2. Brad Keselowski 79.2 5576
3. Kurt Busch 78.3 5516
4. Kevin Harvick 78.0 5493
5. Joey Logano 77.6 5462
6. Martin Truex Jr 77.3 5442
7. Denny Hamlin 74.4 5241
8. Chase Elliott 73.3 5160
9. Ryan Blaney 73.0 5139
10. Clint Bowyer 72.4 5095