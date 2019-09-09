Through Sept. 8

PCT. LAPS
1. Kyle Busch 84.1 6053
2. Kevin Harvick 78.5 5651
3. Brad Keselowski 78.1 5624
4. Joey Logano 78.0 5615
5. Kurt Busch 77.6 5587
6. Martin Truex Jr 75.6 5442
7. Denny Hamlin 74.2 5346
8. Ryan Blaney 73.6 5299
9. Clint Bowyer 72.9 5248
10. Chase Elliott 72.1 5190