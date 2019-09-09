https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-Monster-Energy-Cup-Laps-in-Top-15-14425372.php
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Laps in Top 15
Through Sept. 8
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Kyle Busch
|84.1
|6053
|2.
|Kevin Harvick
|78.5
|5651
|3.
|Brad Keselowski
|78.1
|5624
|4.
|Joey Logano
|78.0
|5615
|5.
|Kurt Busch
|77.6
|5587
|6.
|Martin Truex Jr
|75.6
|5442
|7.
|Denny Hamlin
|74.2
|5346
|8.
|Ryan Blaney
|73.6
|5299
|9.
|Clint Bowyer
|72.9
|5248
|10.
|Chase Elliott
|72.1
|5190
