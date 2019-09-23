Through Sept. 22

PCT. LAPS
1. Kyle Busch 82.7 6508
2. Kevin Harvick 80.3 6316
3. Brad Keselowski 78.3 6159
4. Martin Truex Jr 77.2 6075
5. Kurt Busch 76.4 6009
6. Joey Logano 75.9 5968
7. Denny Hamlin 75.6 5949
8. Chase Elliott 74.3 5846
9. Ryan Blaney 73.4 5774
10. Clint Bowyer 73.1 5750