https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-XFINITY-Pole-Winners-13624905.php NASCAR XFINITY Pole Winners The Associated Press Published 10:31 am EST, Monday, February 18, 2019 Through Feb. 16 1. Tyler Reddick, 1 Most Popular 1 4 Fairfield eateries failed January health inspections 2 Portrait of a suspected killer: The man police say is behind Valerie Reyes’ death 3 In Pictures / Valentine’s Day dance party 4 Accused killer of Valerie Reyes says he panicked, feared being blamed 5 Bridgeport home catches fire twice in one day 6 Police car hit in chase through Bridgeport, Fairfield 7 Marina gets a new manager View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.