NASCAR Xfinity Laps Led Percentage
Through Feb. 23
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1
|Chase Briscoe
|29.4
|94
|2
|Justin Allgaier
|28.0
|86
|3
|Jeb Burton
|22.8
|26
|4
|Austin Cindric
|12.5
|39
|5
|Myatt Snider
|8.5
|22
|6
|Alex Labbe
|6.0
|19
|7
|Noah Gragson
|5.3
|17
|8
|Harrison Burton
|2.8
|9
|9
|Joe Graf Jr
|1.7
|4
|10
|Ray Black Jr
|0.6
|2
|11
|Timmy Hill
|0.3
|1
|12
|Ryan Sieg
|0.3
|1
