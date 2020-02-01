https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/NC-CENTRAL-73-SC-STATE-56-15023030.php
NC CENTRAL 73, SC STATE 56
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SC STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Applewhite
|32
|3-6
|2-2
|2-6
|2
|0
|8
|Simmons
|32
|4-12
|2-2
|2-4
|1
|0
|12
|Kinard
|28
|0-3
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|3
|0
|Riley
|23
|5-9
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|1
|13
|Sellers
|22
|0-4
|7-8
|0-1
|2
|0
|7
|Etienne
|12
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Edwards
|10
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|4
|Fields
|9
|0-0
|1-2
|2-3
|1
|2
|1
|Hill
|9
|1-1
|0-2
|1-4
|0
|3
|2
|Neal
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Moorer
|5
|2-3
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|5
|Stone
|4
|0-0
|2-4
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Bottenberg
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Croskey
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-47
|16-22
|9-30
|11
|15
|56
Percentages: FG .383, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Simmons 2-4, Moorer 1-1, Riley 1-2, Croskey 0-1, Edwards 0-1, Etienne 0-1, Sellers 0-1, Kinard 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Fields).
Turnovers: 11 (Kinard 3, Neal 3, Simmons 3, Applewhite, Etienne).
Steals: 3 (Simmons 2, Fields).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NC CENTRAL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Keyser
|33
|9-12
|3-5
|1-3
|3
|2
|23
|Blount
|32
|4-8
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|3
|10
|Perkins
|25
|3-5
|0-1
|2-4
|7
|2
|6
|Clayborne
|24
|3-3
|1-2
|2-3
|0
|3
|7
|Graves
|21
|2-11
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|6
|Palmer
|18
|2-5
|0-4
|1-4
|0
|2
|5
|Whatley
|16
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|5
|Fennell
|14
|2-4
|3-4
|3-4
|2
|1
|7
|Melvin
|14
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|3
|2
|Ayetey
|1
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Dawkins
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|McCoy
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-56
|7-16
|9-30
|17
|19
|73
Percentages: FG .518, FT .438.
3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Blount 2-2, Keyser 2-5, Graves 2-8, Whatley 1-2, Palmer 1-4, Fennell 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Clayborne 2).
Turnovers: 6 (Blount 3, Keyser 2, Clayborne).
Steals: 6 (Clayborne 2, Fennell 2, Blount, Palmer).
Technical Fouls: None.
|SC State
|27
|29
|—
|56
|NC Central
|31
|42
|—
|73
A_1,229 (3,056).
