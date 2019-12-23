FG FT Reb
THE CITADEL Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Batiste 29 1-4 0-1 1-4 7 1 3
Fitzgibbons 29 3-12 0-0 1-3 1 1 8
Reed 29 4-7 0-1 0-7 1 1 10
Harris 28 4-10 3-6 0-6 2 5 13
Rice 27 7-21 0-0 2-4 0 2 19
Davis 25 3-7 0-0 1-7 1 3 8
Abee 23 1-7 0-0 1-1 1 2 2
Spence 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Webster 3 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Clark 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
R.Guyton 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-68 3-8 6-33 13 17 63

Percentages: FG .338, FT .375.

3-Point Goals: 14-45, .311 (Rice 5-15, Reed 2-3, Harris 2-5, Davis 2-6, Fitzgibbons 2-8, Batiste 1-3, Abee 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 13 (Abee 2, Batiste 2, Davis 2, Harris 2, Fitzgibbons, Reed, Rice, Spence, Webster).

Steals: 7 (Batiste 3, Abee 2, Davis, Reed).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
NC STATE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Johnson 35 4-7 1-2 0-10 10 1 11
Daniels 30 7-14 1-2 1-6 2 1 18
Bryce 29 5-12 3-5 0-5 1 2 13
Andree 26 2-10 2-2 2-5 0 2 7
Bates 22 1-2 0-0 2-6 0 0 2
Hellems 22 5-10 2-3 2-5 2 0 13
Funderburk 14 5-5 4-5 2-5 0 2 14
Beverly 7 0-1 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Dixon 6 1-1 0-0 1-1 0 2 2
Farthing 4 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Graham 3 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 3
Totals 200 31-66 13-19 10-45 16 11 83

Percentages: FG .470, FT .684.

3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Daniels 3-6, Johnson 2-4, Graham 1-2, Hellems 1-3, Andree 1-6, Beverly 0-1, Bryce 0-2, Farthing 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Bates 2, Bryce, Daniels).

Turnovers: 9 (Johnson 4, Funderburk 2, Andree, Bryce, Daniels).

Steals: 8 (Daniels 3, Andree, Bates, Beverly, Hellems, Johnson).

Technical Fouls: None.

The Citadel 22 41 63
NC State 40 43 83

.