NC STATE 83, THE CITADEL 63
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|THE CITADEL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Batiste
|29
|1-4
|0-1
|1-4
|7
|1
|3
|Fitzgibbons
|29
|3-12
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|8
|Reed
|29
|4-7
|0-1
|0-7
|1
|1
|10
|Harris
|28
|4-10
|3-6
|0-6
|2
|5
|13
|Rice
|27
|7-21
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|2
|19
|Davis
|25
|3-7
|0-0
|1-7
|1
|3
|8
|Abee
|23
|1-7
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|2
|2
|Spence
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Webster
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Clark
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Guyton
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-68
|3-8
|6-33
|13
|17
|63
Percentages: FG .338, FT .375.
3-Point Goals: 14-45, .311 (Rice 5-15, Reed 2-3, Harris 2-5, Davis 2-6, Fitzgibbons 2-8, Batiste 1-3, Abee 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 13 (Abee 2, Batiste 2, Davis 2, Harris 2, Fitzgibbons, Reed, Rice, Spence, Webster).
Steals: 7 (Batiste 3, Abee 2, Davis, Reed).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NC STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johnson
|35
|4-7
|1-2
|0-10
|10
|1
|11
|Daniels
|30
|7-14
|1-2
|1-6
|2
|1
|18
|Bryce
|29
|5-12
|3-5
|0-5
|1
|2
|13
|Andree
|26
|2-10
|2-2
|2-5
|0
|2
|7
|Bates
|22
|1-2
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|0
|2
|Hellems
|22
|5-10
|2-3
|2-5
|2
|0
|13
|Funderburk
|14
|5-5
|4-5
|2-5
|0
|2
|14
|Beverly
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Dixon
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|2
|Farthing
|4
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Graham
|3
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|31-66
|13-19
|10-45
|16
|11
|83
Percentages: FG .470, FT .684.
3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Daniels 3-6, Johnson 2-4, Graham 1-2, Hellems 1-3, Andree 1-6, Beverly 0-1, Bryce 0-2, Farthing 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Bates 2, Bryce, Daniels).
Turnovers: 9 (Johnson 4, Funderburk 2, Andree, Bryce, Daniels).
Steals: 8 (Daniels 3, Andree, Bates, Beverly, Hellems, Johnson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|The Citadel
|22
|41
|—
|63
|NC State
|40
|43
|—
|83
