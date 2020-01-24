https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/NEBRASKA-OMAHA-87-W-ILLINOIS-82-OT-15000287.php
NEBRASKA-OMAHA 87, W. ILLINOIS 82, OT
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|W. ILLINOIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Pyle
|44
|5-12
|3-4
|2-9
|1
|1
|13
|Duff
|43
|4-9
|1-2
|1-3
|2
|3
|11
|Webster
|43
|6-20
|2-2
|0-3
|4
|1
|17
|Young
|35
|4-9
|0-0
|2-8
|2
|1
|11
|Claar
|25
|4-5
|5-6
|2-4
|0
|5
|13
|Arrington
|16
|4-6
|2-2
|1-4
|1
|4
|10
|Jones
|15
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|5
|R.Smith
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|2
|Totals
|225
|30-66
|13-16
|8-33
|10
|21
|82
Percentages: FG .455, FT .813.
3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Young 3-6, Webster 3-10, Duff 2-5, Jones 1-2, Pyle 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Claar, Pyle, Young).
Turnovers: 12 (Jones 3, Pyle 3, Webster 3, Young 2, Arrington).
Steals: 3 (Duff, Pyle, Young).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEBRASKA-OMAHA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gibson
|43
|5-11
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|1
|13
|K.Robinson
|42
|8-19
|3-3
|0-3
|3
|1
|24
|Pile
|38
|4-4
|8-11
|2-11
|1
|4
|16
|Akinwole
|32
|4-6
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|4
|11
|Ruffin
|28
|3-9
|6-6
|2-4
|2
|1
|12
|Thornhill
|24
|3-8
|0-0
|1-7
|1
|3
|6
|Tut
|16
|2-5
|1-1
|1-4
|0
|4
|5
|Hughes
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|225
|29-62
|22-25
|6-32
|11
|20
|87
Percentages: FG .468, FT .880.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (K.Robinson 5-9, Akinwole 1-2, Gibson 1-4, Tut 0-1, Thornhill 0-2, Ruffin 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Pile 2, Tut).
Turnovers: 10 (Pile 3, Akinwole 2, Tut 2, Gibson, K.Robinson, Thornhill).
Steals: 5 (K.Robinson 2, Thornhill 2, Ruffin).
Technical Fouls: None.
|W. Illinois
|42
|30
|10
|—
|82
|Nebraska-Omaha
|31
|41
|15
|—
|87
A_1,775 (7,500).
View Comments