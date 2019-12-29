NEW MEXICO 74, UC DAVIS 69

FG FT Reb UC DAVIS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS Pepper 29 2-5 0-0 3-5 6 4 5 Manjon 28 2-7 0-2 0-2 2 0 4 Squire 28 3-7 3-6 1-7 5 5 12 Gonzalez 27 4-10 2-2 0-4 1 3 14 Koehler 27 2-3 2-3 3-3 0 3 6 Mooney 24 4-12 2-2 1-1 2 4 13 Fuller 19 2-8 1-2 1-2 1 1 5 Neufeld 13 5-6 0-0 3-7 0 5 10 Adebayo 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 Totals 200 24-58 10-17 12-31 17 26 69

Percentages: FG .414, FT .588.

3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Gonzalez 4-10, Squire 3-5, Mooney 3-7, Pepper 1-1, Koehler 0-1, Manjon 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Manjon).

Turnovers: 20 (Mooney 5, Squire 5, Pepper 4, Manjon 3, Adebayo 2, Koehler).

Steals: 9 (Mooney 4, Fuller 2, Koehler, Manjon, Pepper).

Technical Fouls: Neufeld, 10:17 second; Squire, 10:17 second.

FG FT Reb NEW MEXICO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS Lyle 39 1-6 0-0 1-5 4 3 3 Manigault 38 6-12 8-13 3-11 2 3 20 Martin 31 4-7 2-3 0-2 3 3 10 Maluach 30 4-10 6-9 7-8 0 0 14 Hendrix 27 4-8 5-8 5-7 2 2 13 Jackson 25 4-9 2-2 2-7 1 4 12 McGee 5 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 2 2 Percy 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 Totals 200 24-55 23-35 18-40 12 17 74

Percentages: FG .436, FT .657.

3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Jackson 2-5, Lyle 1-4, Percy 0-1, Hendrix 0-2, Maluach 0-2, Martin 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Maluach, Martin).

Turnovers: 21 (Lyle 6, Martin 5, Jackson 3, Maluach 2, McGee 2, Hendrix, Manigault, Percy).

Steals: 11 (Manigault 4, Martin 3, Hendrix 2, Lyle 2).

Technical Fouls: Jackson, 10:17 second; Manigault, 10:17 second; Martin, 9:17 second.

UC Davis 32 37 — 69 New Mexico 36 38 — 74

.