NEW MEXICO 86, SAN JOSE ST. 59
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAN JOSE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ivey
|32
|2-11
|4-4
|2-3
|1
|3
|9
|Knight
|30
|4-15
|2-2
|1-7
|0
|2
|11
|Washington
|17
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Agee
|16
|1-5
|0-0
|4-5
|1
|2
|2
|Moore
|16
|1-2
|3-4
|1-2
|1
|1
|5
|Anigwe
|15
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|0
|Lane
|15
|3-5
|0-0
|3-4
|1
|1
|6
|Chappell
|12
|1-3
|3-4
|0-1
|0
|2
|6
|Hammonds
|12
|3-7
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|7
|Smith
|11
|0-3
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Nichols
|10
|1-6
|3-3
|0-1
|0
|1
|5
|Dhaliwal
|6
|0-2
|3-4
|2-3
|0
|1
|3
|Simmons
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-63
|20-23
|13-33
|4
|20
|59
Percentages: FG .270, FT .870.
3-Point Goals: 5-25, .200 (Washington 1-1, Chappell 1-2, Hammonds 1-4, Ivey 1-6, Knight 1-6, Agee 0-1, Anigwe 0-1, Nichols 0-1, Simmons 0-1, Smith 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Anigwe, Lane).
Turnovers: 12 (Knight 5, Simmons 2, Agee, Hammonds, Ivey, Moore, Nichols).
Steals: 3 (Nichols 2, Anigwe).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW MEXICO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Manigault
|35
|8-13
|5-6
|2-9
|1
|1
|21
|Maluach
|32
|4-7
|5-6
|1-13
|1
|3
|15
|Martin
|31
|7-11
|6-8
|0-2
|4
|2
|20
|Hendrix
|30
|4-7
|0-0
|1-4
|5
|3
|8
|Percy
|27
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|5
|5
|McGee
|24
|4-9
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|5
|10
|Kuac
|9
|1-1
|1-4
|0-2
|0
|1
|3
|Arroyo
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Wegscheider
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Patterson
|2
|0-0
|4-4
|0-1
|1
|0
|4
|Totals
|200
|30-53
|21-28
|4-34
|15
|22
|86
Percentages: FG .566, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Maluach 2-3, McGee 2-5, Percy 1-1, Martin 0-1, Wegscheider 0-1, Manigault 0-2, Hendrix 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Maluach 2, Kuac).
Turnovers: 9 (Maluach 2, Manigault 2, Martin 2, McGee 2, Hendrix).
Steals: 9 (Manigault 3, Hendrix 2, Maluach 2, Martin 2).
Technical Fouls: Hendrix, 5:32 second.
|San Jose St.
|29
|30
|—
|59
|New Mexico
|41
|45
|—
|86
.