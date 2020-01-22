FG FT Reb
SAN JOSE ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ivey 32 2-11 4-4 2-3 1 3 9
Knight 30 4-15 2-2 1-7 0 2 11
Washington 17 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 1 3
Agee 16 1-5 0-0 4-5 1 2 2
Moore 16 1-2 3-4 1-2 1 1 5
Anigwe 15 0-1 0-0 0-3 0 2 0
Lane 15 3-5 0-0 3-4 1 1 6
Chappell 12 1-3 3-4 0-1 0 2 6
Hammonds 12 3-7 0-0 0-1 0 4 7
Smith 11 0-3 2-2 0-1 0 0 2
Nichols 10 1-6 3-3 0-1 0 1 5
Dhaliwal 6 0-2 3-4 2-3 0 1 3
Simmons 6 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 17-63 20-23 13-33 4 20 59

Percentages: FG .270, FT .870.

3-Point Goals: 5-25, .200 (Washington 1-1, Chappell 1-2, Hammonds 1-4, Ivey 1-6, Knight 1-6, Agee 0-1, Anigwe 0-1, Nichols 0-1, Simmons 0-1, Smith 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Anigwe, Lane).

Turnovers: 12 (Knight 5, Simmons 2, Agee, Hammonds, Ivey, Moore, Nichols).

Steals: 3 (Nichols 2, Anigwe).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
NEW MEXICO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Manigault 35 8-13 5-6 2-9 1 1 21
Maluach 32 4-7 5-6 1-13 1 3 15
Martin 31 7-11 6-8 0-2 4 2 20
Hendrix 30 4-7 0-0 1-4 5 3 8
Percy 27 2-4 0-0 0-1 2 5 5
McGee 24 4-9 0-0 0-1 1 5 10
Kuac 9 1-1 1-4 0-2 0 1 3
Arroyo 5 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Wegscheider 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Patterson 2 0-0 4-4 0-1 1 0 4
Totals 200 30-53 21-28 4-34 15 22 86

Percentages: FG .566, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Maluach 2-3, McGee 2-5, Percy 1-1, Martin 0-1, Wegscheider 0-1, Manigault 0-2, Hendrix 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Maluach 2, Kuac).

Turnovers: 9 (Maluach 2, Manigault 2, Martin 2, McGee 2, Hendrix).

Steals: 9 (Manigault 3, Hendrix 2, Maluach 2, Martin 2).

Technical Fouls: Hendrix, 5:32 second.

San Jose St. 29 30 59
New Mexico 41 45 86

.